Apple’s second-gen AirPods drop to $100, plus the best early Prime Day deals you can get now | Engadget

We may be a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, but early deals are already starting to roll in. If you’re in need of a new smart TV, Amazon has discounted a bunch of Fire TVs and Prime members can pick up a 55-inch Omni Series set for only $300. Elsewhere, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are back on sale for $100, Sony’s new Linkbuds S received their first discount and Samsung’s latest Discover sales event has slashed prices of appliances, wearables and storage gadgets. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

AirPods (2nd gen)

The second-generation AirPods are down to $100 right now, or 37 percent off their original price. While they don’t have all the bells and whistles of the new, third-gen models, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon – $100

Mac Mini M1

Apple’s Mac Mini M1 has returned to a record-low price of $570. It’s the most affordable M1 machine you can get and we like its sleek design and good array of ports.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon – $570

Apple Watch SE

The 44mm blue Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new low of $209 at Walmart. This is a great deal on the already affordable smartwatch and we gave it a score of 88 for its solid performance, comfortable design and handy watchOS features.

Buy Apple Watch SE (44mm, blue) at Walmart – $209

MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 is $100 off and down to $899. We gave the laptop a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, excellent battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon – $899

Amazon Fire TV sales

Dozens of Amazon Fire TVs are on sale ahead of Prime Day, including the new Omni Series sets. The Omni 4K smart TVs came out last September and they support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and the larger TVs in the range also support Dolby Vision. Prime members can pick up the 55-inch model for only $300, while anyone can get up to 40 percent off the other sizes.

Shop Amazon Fire TV sales

Samsung Discover sales

Samsung’s latest Discover sales event is ongoing through June 26th. Everything from appliances to smartphones to TVs have been discounted, and some of the best promotions include free storage upgrades on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and a free Galaxy S22 smartphone when you buy certain Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TVs.

Shop Samsung Discover deals

Razer Kishi controller

Razer’s Kishi controller for iOS devices is $45 off right now and down to a new low of $55. It’s a good accessory to have if you like to play games on the go. It has a wired connection, which means lower latency than Bluetooth controllers, plus an ergonomic design and a USB-C port for passthrough charging.

Buy Razer Kishi (iOS) at Amazon – $55

Sony Linkbuds S

Sony’s new Linkbuds S are 11 percent off and down to $178. This is their first real discount since launching earlier this year, and they have a small, IPX4 rated design, decent ANC and Auto Play support.

Buy Sony Linkbuds S at Amazon – $178

Crucial MX500 SSD (4TB)

We’ve long been fans of Crucial’s MX500 internal drive and now you can pick up the big one with 4TB of space for $320. That’s 11 percent off and the best price we’ve seen. We like this drive for its standard design, solid read and write speeds and integrated power loss immunity feature.

Buy Crucial MX500 (4TB) at Amazon – $320

Samsung T7 SSD (1TB)

Samsung’s T7 SSD in 1TB is on sale for $115 right now, or only $5 more than its all-time-low price. We like this portable drive for its compact, shock-resistant body, fast read and write speeds and its multi-device compatibility.

Buy Samsung T7 (1TB) at Amazon – $115

Buy T7 SSD (1TB) at Samsung – $115

Amazon Luna game controller

Prime members can get the Luna game controller for only $40, which is $10 cheaper than its previous all-time low. It’s designed to be used with Prime Gaming and Amazon’s cloud gaming service, which costs $10 per month, but you can use Bluetooth or USB to connect it to Windows, Mac and Android devices to play other titles, too.

Buy Luna controller (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $40

Nintendo eShop Super Sale

Through July 6th, you can get up to 60 percent off Nintendo Switch games if you buy them through the eShop. Some of the titles on sale include Super Mario Odyssey for $42, Skyrim for $30, Pikmin 3 Deluxe for $42 and Just Dance 2022 for $20.

Shop Nintendo eShop Super Sale

Steam Summer Sale

Steam’s summer sale runs through July 7th and knocks up to 90 percent off titles. Some of the standout games you’ll find in this sale include Hollow Knight, Forza Horizon 5, No Man’s Sky and God of War.

Shop Steam Summer Sale

New tech deals

Arlo Pro 4 security cameras

Wellbots has knocked up to $90 off Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundles. You can get a three-camera kit for $550 with the code ARLO90, a two-camera bundle for $380 with the code ARLO70 or a one-camera set for $200 with the code ARLO25.

Shop Arlo Pro 4 sets at Wellbots

Sony SRS-XB13 portable speaker

Sony’s tiny SRS-XB13 is 20 percent off and down to only $48. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this compact Bluetooth speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

Buy Sony SRS-XB13 at Amazon – $48

Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

The previous edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $70 right now, or nearly half off its normal price. We gave this model a score of 95 for its improved, waterproof design, higher-contrast display and Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite (2018) at Amazon – $70

Satechi summer sale

Satechi’s summer sale knocks up to 75 percent off accessories, so you can grab discounted docks, hubs, chargers and more for less through June 30th. Some standout deals include the iMac USB-C monitor stand and hub for $50 and the USB-C mobile pro hub for $30.

Shop Satechi summer sale

