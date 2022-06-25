Aritos 0-2 at tennis tournament

Enid’s Am Aritos was disappointed after going 0-2 in the Boys 14-Under singles Saturday at the Dan Snyder Shelter Open at Oakwood Country Club.

Aritos, who played both No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Plainsmen last spring as a freshmen, fell to a pair of Edmond players — Jesse Friscic, 6-2, 6-0 and Keaton Harkins, 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 (10-point super tiebreaker).

“I wasn’t pleased with anything today,” he said. “I have a lot to work on.”

Aritos had troubles with his serves against Friscic as he did not hold serve the entire match. He broke Friscic at 1-0 and 2-1, but lost the last 10 games.

Friscic had held off two game points at 1-1 before winning three straight shots when Aritos was long at the baseline.

Harkins had two service breaks in winning the first set, but Aritos showed improvement by holding his last three serves. Aritos had one service break.

Aritos had four service breaks in the second set, the last which sent the match into a tiebreaker. He won all seven points to send the match into the 10-point super tiebreaker.

Aritos won the first three points, but Harkins was able to rally. Aritos lost the last two points when he was long at the service court and double faulted at 10-9.

“I didn’t do too well on my serves, but it wasn’t just my serves,” he said. “I had too many unforced errors. I will continue to work on that when I come back to Oakwood for the group clinic. It was a tough match. I have a lot of things to work on.”

Aritos said he was bothered by the 100-plus degree heat.

“I wasn’t prepared for it,” he said.

Friscic beat Harkins, 6-1, 7-6 to complete a perfect 2-0 record in round robin play.

Enid’s Carsyn Felix and Mayecee Landwehr were 1-2 and 0-3 in Girls 12-Under round robin play.

Felix beat Landwehr, 6-3, 6-4, followed by losses to Aura Medley of Edmond, 6-4, 6-2 and eventual champion Kathryn Nguyen of Oklahoma City, 6-2, 6-0.

“I played really well,” Felix said. “I was pretty proud of my serves. I had a good match with Mayecee. It was a lot of fun out there.”

Landwehr also lost to Medley, 6-3, 6-3 and to Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0. Nguyen beat Medley, 6-1, 6-1.

“I felt I did okay,’’ Landwehr said. “I feel like I hit some really good balls. It was a good experience for me.”

Oakwood pro Matt Lopez was pleased with the local trio.

“I’m really proud of them,” he said. “The heat made it tough out there, but they competed at a high level. I’m looking forward to seeing them in the future.”

Hibbets 1-1 in Tulsa

Enid’s Haley Hibbets was 1-1 at a Girls 14-Under Missouri Valley Tennis Association Level 3 Tournament at LaFortune Park in Tulsa.

She beat Kate Kimes of Columbia, Mo., 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals but lost to Madeline Bridges of Belton, Mo., 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Hibbets will play Ava Beltran of Liberty, Mo., for third Sunday.