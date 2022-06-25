Armed And Dangerous LTM Hits Apex Legends Mobile For This Weekend Only

The beloved shotguns- and snipers-only mode known as Armed and Dangerous is now available to play on Apex Legends Mobile, but it’s not sticking around for long, so those who wish to check it out should act fast.
Armed and Dangerous initially debuted on the console and PC versions of Apex Legends in 2019, and immediately gained popularity among players. It has since returned to the game several times, but this weekend is the first time it has appeared in the pocket-sized version of Respawn’s popular battle royale.