Billy Connolly: Scotland ‘fed up’ with ‘getting whatever England votes for’

However that was not the ultimate outcome, and Scotland was forced to exit the EU alongside England, Wales and Northern Ireland during Brexit.

Connolly’s opposition to Scottish independence had been made clear previously, but the Brexit drama seemed to make the star have a change of heart.

He described the Brexit vote as “a disaster” and that breaking up Europe “is a crime bordering on a sin”.

The comedian had never truly been afraid of fraying edges, especially in his comedy where he explored a variety of subjects from old age to blasphemy.

However, such extreme statements took many fans by surprise, as he urged “the most important thing for Scotland” was to keep contact with Europe.