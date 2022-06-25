Categories
Brace Yourself: Netflix Is Getting Ads


Netflix is adding ads, but fret not: All hope for binge-sessions free of interruptions isn’t totally lost.

The streaming giant confirmed that they’d have an ad-sponsored tier of the service on Thursday, June 23, 2022, but that regular subscriptions won’t be impacted.

“We’ve left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don’t mind advertising,’” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told the Hollywood Reporter during the Cannes Lions festival. “We’re adding an ad-tier. We’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today.”





