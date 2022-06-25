Britney Just Returned To Instagram—Here’s What She’s Posting to Keep Her ‘On Track’

She’s back! Britney Spears’ Instagram return is so iconic. The “Baby…One More Time” singer came back to Instagram on June 23, 2022, after her account was mysteriously deleted two days prior.

Britney posted photos recapping her life after her wedding when her account was reactivated on June 23, 2022. She posted pool photos with her husband, Sam Asghari, with the caption, “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven 🐷🐷🐷 !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch 🙄🙄🙄😜😜😜🙈🙈🙈 !!! Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good 💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹 !!!”

Britney also posted photos of her honored wedding guest, Madonna, on June 24, 2022. The photo mimicked their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss during their performance with Christina Aguilera. She captioned the reception photo with “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older 🤔🤔🤔 … am I becoming short like my mom ??? Kissing the one and only Madonna 💋 !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!! Wow wow wow 🤯🤯🤯 !!!”

Britney’s Instagram was deleted on June 16, 2022, a week after her wedding celebrations. On June 15, 2022, she posted the wedding venue in her old mansion along with other footage and pictures of the celebrations. In the past, Britney took periodic breaks from social media, as she deactivated her Instagram on March 16, 2022, without warning before returning two days later, on March 18, 2022. She also left the social media app this time around without any explanation. After her wedding, she became involved in some family drama in regards to how they reacted to her wedding. She did not invite her father, Jamie, mother, Lynne, sister, Jamie Lynn or her brother, Bryan to her fairytale wedding.

Just two days before her Instagram was deleted, Britney called out her brother Bryan Spears after reports came out that he was invited to the wedding, but could not make it due to family commitments. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She continued, “You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F—K YOU !!!” Britney then reposted a reference to when her brother declared the end of her conservatorship in November 2021 as “Britdependence day” and said he was “proud” of the pop star. “GO F—K YOURSELF BRYAN,” Britney wrote after quoting Bryan’s caption. “F—k you.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.