Chelsea get massive Ousmane Dembele boost days before deal runs out after development

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit are also interested in a blockbuster move for Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. England ace Sterling could decide that he wants guaranteed game time next season and that he might not get that with the Premier League champions following the arrival of Erling Haaland.

New chairman and acting sporting director Todd Boehly is planning a major summer of transfers but naturally does not have the funds that Roman Abramovich possessed. The takeover of the West London club, though, has at least given Tuchel assurances that deals can now be completed.

The Champions League-winning head coach needs defensive reinforcements, as well as new players in attack. The 48-year-old has lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free transfers and needs to sign at least a couple of centre backs.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. However, the Serie A side could demand that the Blues pay close to the Dutchman’s £103m.