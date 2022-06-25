Coronation Street theory: Audrey Roberts to face deadly exit as son makes return

With Stephen back in Weatherfield, it seems like he could be the one to calm things down in the family.

However, with Audrey’s health already declining, the accident she had could be fatal.

Audrey might take a turn for the worst and die just as her children think she’s on the road to recovery.

Stephen might come to resent Gail and the others for having a close relationship with Audrey, which he never had.

Forced by her father, Gail gave Stephen to a young childless couple after giving birth to him.

Throughout the last couple of decades, he has made a few appearances and become closer with the family.

Could this latest visit have happened just in time?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm on ITV.