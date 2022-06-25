David Beckham shares insight into wholesome day out in Paris with son Cruz

David Beckham, 47, has taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures of his trip to Paris with son Cruz, 17.

The former footballer and his son enjoyed yesterday a fun-filled day during which they attended fashion events and enjoyed French delicacies.

The pair took separate pictures alongside KENZO artistic director Nigo after attending the Dior fashion show.

David later posted a selfie of himself and Cruz enjoying dinner at a restaurant, before uploading a picture of his son wearing a sleep mask in bed.