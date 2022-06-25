Categories
Celebrities

David Beckham shares insight into wholesome day out in Paris with son Cruz


David Beckham, 47, has taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures of his trip to Paris with son Cruz, 17.

The former footballer and his son enjoyed yesterday a fun-filled day during which they attended fashion events and enjoyed French delicacies.

The pair took separate pictures alongside KENZO artistic director Nigo after attending the Dior fashion show.

David later posted a selfie of himself and Cruz enjoying dinner at a restaurant, before uploading a picture of his son wearing a sleep mask in bed.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.