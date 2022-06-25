EastEnders theory: Kim Fox drops pregnancy bombshell but Howie isn’t the father

Could Kim be feeling guilty about spending the night with another man?

EastEnders fans will know the mum-of-two is one of the most confident Walford residents on the square.

She’s known Howie for some time now and if she truly wanted to give their romance a try Denise and Patrick would be able to tell.

If Kim does spend the night with a mystery lover she could find herself pregnant leaving Howie heartbroken.

Will Kim and Howie be able to give their romance a chance or will they face too many obstacles?

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.