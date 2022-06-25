Escape from Tarkov like Call of Duty reportedly coming 2023

The long-rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode, which may be a survival game inspired by Escape from Tarkov, will reportedly release in early 2023 – and, according to the same report, will actually be available as a separate free-to-play game similar to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Rumours of a new mode called DMZ for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 have circulated for a while now but the Tarkov-like game has not received an official announcement – despite the FPS game‘s multiplayer being confirmed as inspired by Call of Duty: Warzone’s emergent gameplay.

Now, a new report by RalphsValve at What If Gaming suggests that Call of Duty’s DMZ mode “has seen a number of changes” during its four-year development and is set to launch following Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Q1 2023 – although may be released as an independent free-to-play beta instead.

The report describes DMZ as an open-world game of sorts, with a storyline that continues on from the main Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The gameplay will include characters, fronts, quests, and both PvP and PvE combat encounters – much like Escape from Tarkov, of course.

The report concludes that Call of Duty DMZ is currently down for a reveal in August. As per usual with reports like this, however, take everything as unconfirmed until Activision actually announces it.

In other Call of Duty rumour news, a second Warzone 2 map is reportedly “well into development,” and a job listing suggests Infinity Ward is also working on an open-world RPG game – which may turn out to be DMZ, of course, if Activision is really pushing the RPG aspects.