Ex-Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild charged with rape and molesting sleeping women

He got the gig in 2018 after being spotted by the band’s bassist Martin Kemp, whom he starred alongside playing Elvis Presley in West End musical Million Dollar Quartet.

He left the band a year later, with Kemp confirming there were no further plans to tour without original singer Hadley.

Spandau Ballet’s original lineup included Gary Kemp on guitar, synthesiser and backing vocals, his brother Martin Kemp on bass, vocalist Tony Hadley, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble.