Fans Slam Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Gross’ Relationship on the Couple’s 10th Anniversary

Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, and fans can’t get over the “gross” and “uncomfortable” relationship. Here’s how the famous couple marked the romantic milestone and what fans are saying about it.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared an Instagram post celebrating his 10th anniversary with Sam Taylor-Johnson

On June 22, 32-year-old actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared an Instagram post revealing that he and his wife, 55-year-old director Sam Taylor-Johnson, renewed their vows on their 10-year anniversary.

“Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” the Kraven the Hunter star captioned a photo of himself kissing his wife. “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. ❤️ Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world! ❤️”

The Fifty Shades of Grey director also shared an Instagram post marking the milestone.

“10 glorious years 💕 My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls,” she wrote. “I love you, I love you, I love you 💕 love conquers all.”

Fans are calling Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s relationship ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘gross’

As Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s vow renewal made headlines, many fans expressed that they couldn’t get over the two celebrities’ ages when they first met.

They sounded off in a Reddit thread titled, “Aaron Taylor-Johnson (32) celebrates 10 year anniversary with wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson (55).”

“Gross as hell. Nothing sadder than seeing young people getting essentially groomed by their old a** partners,” wrote one fan, while another said, “I wouldn’t blink at the age difference if they’d met now, when he was a full-grown adult. But she met him when he was 15 and she was 39. That’s so beyond wrong.”

One fan wrote, “That photo is so uncomfortable,” and another commented, “To each their own but I will never not think this is weird.”

And one fan said, “This whole relationship makes me so uncomfortable,” while another added, “I heard this relationship started as grooming. If true, very creepy.”

The Marvel actor got candid about the age difference in his relationship

Most fans aren’t upset about the age difference between Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but rather that the Marvel star was a teenager when he met the significantly older director. He was also competing for a role in one of her movies.

Insider reported that while the “exact ages at the time of their first meeting remain largely unclear,” Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson met when the then-teenage actor auditioned for the role of John Lennon in the 2009 film Nowhere Boy. Aaron was around 18 years old, and Sam was about 42.

Aaron has spoken about the 23-year age difference in his relationship. “When I met Sam, I’d already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries – I didn’t relate to anyone my age,” he said in 2019 (via Yahoo). “I just feel that we’re on the same wavelength.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

