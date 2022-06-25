Former tennis prodigy Andrea Jaeger: I was sexually harassed at least 30 times

Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger says she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career by a Women’s Tennis Association staff member.

The 57-year old won 10 titles before her career ended prematurely at 19 due to a shoulder injury that resulted in seven surgeries.

In an interview with The Independent, Jaeger says the constant harassment from one staff member forced her to change in unlikely places.

“[At tournaments] I’d change in portable toilets or a bathroom stall because I didn’t want to deal with the comments, the interest or actions of people,” Jaeger said.

“I had at least 30 incidents with one specific non-playing staff member, physical attempts all in the locker room very, very early in my career. That particular non-playing staff employee had a major issue keeping her hands to herself.

“I avoided being in training rooms alone because an approach was made on me there as well.”

Jaeger, who became Sister Andrea in 2006 after becoming a member of the Anglican Order of Preachers, said she was also harassed by another WTA staff member as well.

“I went with her and her girlfriend in the car,” she said.

“When we got to my condo, she walked me to the door and tried something on with me.

“She was trying to kiss me. I was so sickened that I was crawling up the stairs inside trying not to throw up so my dad wouldn’t see me.”

Andrea Jaeger, en un torneo de exhibicin en 2018.

Jaeger says she was also served alcoholic drinks following the WTA Championships in 1982, but when she complained to the WTA about it, they did nothing.

“I said this has got to stop. Every week I have to worry about this (expletive),” Jaeger said. “They said if you say one more word about this, we’ll make sure your sister’s scholarship at Stanford gets pulled.

“Every time I tried to stand up for myself, I was threatened with someone else getting harmed.”

Jaeger made the French Open and Wimbledon final in 1982 and 1983 respectively, losing to Martina Navratilova both times.