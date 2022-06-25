From Overwatch 2 to Call of Duty – These Are the Best PlayStation 5 Games Releasing in October 2022

Fans love PlayStation for its sheer power of providing an unmatched, immersive experience. With the debut of the PS5 in 2020, developers have also worked hard on coming up with visually stunning and amazing offerings.

Well, it seems like the PlayStation 5 is set to receive a flood of awesome releases in 2022’s second half. Thanks to the latest report from an insider, we now have the exact schedule for some of the most anticipated PS5 games for October.

@Zuby_Tech on Twitter posted about some of the most exciting titles which will be arriving on PlayStation in October. Here is the list of the games.

Overwatch 2

Speaking of the first big release, then there is Overwatch 2, from Blizzard Entertainment. The upcoming second entry in the first-person shooter saga will be a free-to-play title. Plus, it will also consist of a shared environment for player-versus-player modes with the first game.

Overwatch 2 makes its way on October 4, 2022, for the PlayStation 5.

Midnight Suns

Moving further, we have Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the highly awaited tactical RPG from Firaxis. The developer joined Marvel in order to come up with this superhero project. Players will get to choose a variety of characters like Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Captain America, and many more. They will be able to make their own, customizable superhero as well, named “Hunter”.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on October 7 for the PS5.

Forspoken

Another anticipated PS5 title, in Forspoken, is coming later this year. It is a role-playing title, developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. It will feature Frey Holland as the main protagonist of the story.

Forspoken is to be released on October 11 for Sony’s next gen platform.

World Rally Championship

World Rally Championship: Generation is also set to make its way in the month of October. Developed by Kylotonn and published by Nacon, it will be the seventh main installment in the WRC racing franchise; the game arrives on October 13.

A Plague Tale

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be the next big AAA launch in the month of October. The sequel to its 2019 predecessor, from Asobo Studio, will feature the returning protagonist Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo de Rune. Requiem makes its way on October 18, 2022.

Gotham Knights

Then there’s another superhero game, but from DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Following a continuous delay, Gotham Knights will finally launch on October 25 for the PS5.

There will be four playable characters in the AAA co-op title. Players will be able to take on the roles of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Last but definitely not the least, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be the game that will close the month of October. The next major premium from Activision, in the long-running, iconic first-person shooter saga, will arrive on October 28th, 2022 for the PlayStation 5.

MW II will see the return of legendary characters like Captain Price, Gaz, Ghost, Soap, and Alejandro.

What are your expectations and hopes for the major games coming in October 2022? Also, which title are you most hyped for and why? Don’t forget to share your views. Let us know in the comments.