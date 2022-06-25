George Michael’s music still earning him MILLIONS six years after his death

Michael’s sudden, unexpected passing at a relatively young age earned him true icon status with millions of fans mourning his death, and celebrities paying tribute to him as well.

Amongst these celebrity faces was Elton John, who performed in Las Vegas on December 28 and emotionally addressed the audience.

He said: “More than anything as a human being he was one of the kindest, sweetest and most generous people I’ve ever met.”

Michael’s musical prowess was undeniable, having formed ground-breaking pop duo Wham! with school friend Andrew Ridgeley, who both had ambitions of becoming musicians from a young age.

Michael began his career busking in the London Underground and working as a DJ, and after a short-lived experience forming a ska band called The Executive, Michael and Ridgeley formed Wham! In 1981.