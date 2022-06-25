‘He wanted me as a 3rd wife’ Woman shares life with ‘high-value’ man married to many wives





A woman exclusively shared with Express.co.uk her experience with polygamy in the UK. The woman, who wished to be named Rose Berry, started by saying she is still “not married or engaged” but she has had “experiences with married men” who have suggested the idea of being together despite having other wives.

Rose explained most of the married men who have proposed, she has casually "met in restaurants and cafes". Some, she revealed "were family-related". Rose explained: "One I met was a man while I was waiting for a taxi. "He offered to pick me up although I was the opposite of his way and he got me to where I was going.

"He gave me his number and later on we started chatting. "I knew that he owned a gold mining company, he was 50+, and he was married. "He wanted me as a third wife," she said. Rose explained she didn't accept the offer because she was "still studying".

“In other words, you’re too old to be single.” Rose explained if she ever marries a man with many wives, she “won’t be living with him”. “It’s a man’s job to have separate living for his wives, far away.” This is so “the wives don’t clash,” she explained. The law in England and Wales states that “under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, it is illegal for anyone in England and Wales to enter into a polygamous marriage; that is a marriage that would mean they had more than one wife (polygyny) or husband (polyandry)”.