Heat warning, air quality alert issued by Environment Canada

Along with a heat warning, Environment Canada on Saturday has also issued an air quality alert for the Windsor and Essex County area.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s in the region Saturday and Sunday, while humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high 30s.

The heat event is expected to come to an end Sunday night with the passage of a cold front, the federal agency said.

The hot and humid air has also created deteriorating air quality with the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

The hot and sunny conditions are creating elevated pollution levels and increasing ground-level ozone concentrations throughout the Windsor area. Moderate risk AQHI values are expected Saturday with the potential of short-term high-risk AQHI values in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.