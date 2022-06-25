High cholesterol: The daily addition to your breakfast that could lower ‘bad’ cholesterol

According to a study by academics at the Pennsylvania State University in the US, eating the fruit could help keep “bad cholesterol at bay”. During a controlled feeding study, the team discovered that eating one avocado a day was linked with lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – also known as “bad cholesterol” – within overweight or obese adults. Speaking to Science Daily, professor of nutrition Penny Kris-Etherton explained: “We were able to show that when people incorporated one avocado a day into their diet, they had fewer small, dense LDL particles than before the diet.

“Consequently, people should consider adding avocados to their diet in a healthy way, like on whole-wheat toast or as a veggie dip.”

More specifically, the research showed avocados reduced the amount of oxidised LDL within the body.

Ms Kris-Etherton added: “A lot of research points to oxidation being the basis for conditions like cancer and heart disease.

“We know that when LDL particles become oxidised, that starts a chain reaction that can promote atherosclerosis, which is the build-up of plaque in the artery wall.

READ MORE: Heart attack: Five ‘atypical’ symptoms that can show up ‘months or even longer’ in advance