Horoscope: What is in the stars for you this week? Latest horoscopes from Russell Grant

Libra (Sept24/Oct23)

Whether you are starting on a new hobby, new job, new relationship or new lifestyle, doubts will vanish once you get into the swing of new routines. The end of the month will bring the start of an exciting chapter. Good news will give you a positive feeling.

Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)

Travel is a strong temptation. It doesn’t matter if you take off to unfamiliar places at a moment’s notice, you should find the going particularly easy and by way of a bonus, most enjoyable. Not everything will turn out to be predictable.