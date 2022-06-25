Kate gets stuck in as she posts picture in UNIFORM in touching tribute to Armed Forces

Writing on the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account, the royal wrote: “William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past & present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land & in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

The Duchess spent time with troops from the British Army last year.

The photos released on Saturday were from last year’s visit, then Kate got stuck in and even dressed in military uniform during the day’s events.

She said she was “honoured” to spend time with the troops to learn about how the force train “servicing personnel and new recruits”.

In the post, the mother-of-three wrote: “It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all”.

