Kate might soon be heading to Australia for royal tour as clues spotted in her outfit

Royal writer Natalie Oliveri has observed the minute details in Kate’s outfit that hint at the fact that she could soon be heading Down Under. According to the report, Kate, 40, recently dropped a major sartorial clue that a visit could be on the cards in the near future, although there has been no official word from Kensington Palace as yet.

But if other royal tours are anything to go by, it’s the strongest indication yet that the Cambridge family could soon be on their way Down Under.

Royal watchers were sent into a tizzy when the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 3, carrying a small clutch bag.

Ms Oliveri said in 9Honey: “Wearing a yellow frock by Emilia Wickstead, a Philip Treacy hat and the Queen’s diamond and pearl ‘Bahrain’ earrings, attention quickly turned to Kate’s purse.

“The brand remained unknown for around a day, instead of the usual immediate turnaround by royal fashion watchers eager to be the first to name who the duchess was wearing.