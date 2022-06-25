Lego Brawls’ Delightful Chaotic Sets It Apart From Smash Bros.

Lego Brawls looks like it belongs among the resurgence of side-scrolling, cartoonish fighting games that have recently cropped up to join the ranks of Nintendo’s beloved Super Smash Bros. series. But expecting it to be much of a fighting game, with all the complexity that entails, would be a mistake. Lego Brawls is more accurately described as the items side of a Smash Bros. fight–a whole lot of unpredictable, intense chaos, with a fairly low skill ceiling and a high degree of approachability.
We played a few rounds of Lego Brawls at Summer Game Fest, including both its single-player and couch co-op matches. In single-player, you go into eight-player matches, which can also be played online, where two teams fight their way through different Lego-themed locations, bashing each other and trying to capture specific spots on the map in order to earn points. It’s similar to Smash Bros. and other fighting games in its presentation and map design, but that’s about all.