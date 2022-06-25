Lego Brawls’ Delightful Chaotic Sets It Apart From Smash Bros.

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”LEGO%20Brawls%20Hands-On%20Reaction%20%7C%20Summer%20Game%20Fest%202022″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/11\/5b5028b5-64a4-4503-8a21-176ff799a5ff\/lego_hands_on_brawl_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> LEGO Brawls Hands-On Reaction | Summer Game Fest 2022</p> </p></div> <p dir="ltr">In terms of the actual experience, Lego Brawls is more about embracing chaos. Each player gets a melee object they can bash opponents with, a dash for getting away from incoming beat-downs, and a double-jump for getting around. You have a health meter that determines how much of a wallop you can take, but melee fights generally are pretty simplistic–your real goal is to find items. As in a Smash Bros. game, certain items randomly spawn around the map, giving you weapon power-ups of three different classes, each better than the last.</p> <p dir="ltr">The items provide access to better gear, which you determine with your loadout. For instance, I choose a plunger as my melee weapon, and an alien blaster, ice cream truck, and dragon as the other items in my loadout. I don’t get access to those other weapons until I find the items in the map, allowing me to call out my ice cream truck, say, and drive it around the map. The truck has armor, offering extra protection from attacks, and hits harder than my plunger, but it only lasts a limited time. So the idea is that you’re hoping to find items that give you access to your best gear so you can turn the tides of a battle, or blast away at some <em>other</em> player’s better weapons and keep them from crushing your team.</p> <p dir="ltr">The inclusion of those items means that every fight is a nonsensical combination of ludicrous elements, like space ships, horseback knights, giant robots, and whatever else might exist in the various Lego sets that make up Brawls. Playing alone, I took part in an eight-player match against the AI, but even with non-humans, the whole thing created a delightful storm of nonsense. Brawls’ controls don’t require a ton of skill to play or excel with, but the game makes up for that approachability by forcing you to anticipate, strategize around, and deal with a bunch of goofy mayhem.</p> <p dir="ltr">Though you have multiple items at your disposal for your loadout, they’re equalized by tier–so while my dragon could breathe fire, it was no more powerful than whatever another player might equip into that same spot, like a spaceship. By the same token, my melee plunger is equal to a glowing green alien sword. The ice cream truck plays different from another item you might choose in its place, but it doesn’t give you an advantage over other players’ choices, which allows you to pick items based on aesthetics and play style. In fact, you’re encouraged to get pretty ridiculous with your weapon and character choices.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1581/15811374/3996184-legobrawls-screenshot-pirate1.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-3996184" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="1920" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1920px"><img width="1280" height="720" alt="Finding items that let you use the special weapons in your loadout gives you an advantage against opponents, while also creating a lot of fun chaos." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Lego-Brawls-Delightful-Chaotic-Sets-It-Apart-From-Smash-Bros.jpg" data-title="Lego Brawls' Delightful Chaotic Sets It Apart From Smash Bros. 1"><figcaption>Finding items that let you use the special weapons in your loadout gives you an advantage against opponents, while also creating a lot of fun chaos.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">As you play through Lego Brawls, you’re always earning experience points that unlock pieces from various Lego sets. When you start, whether alone or with friends, you choose a Lego “theme,” and your play time then goes to unlocking pieces from that particular theme. A few we saw included classic Lego sets like Castle and Space, as well as newer ones such as Ninjago and Jurassic Park. That last set was the only licensed theme that popped up during our play time, and it’s unclear whether you can expect to see other licensed sets in the future. But there definitely <em>will</em> be more themes, all of which will be free, and which can come into the game either as updates or limited-time offerings for different in-game events.</p> <p dir="ltr">The themes added what was possibly the most fun aspect of Lego Brawls–creating an absolutely idiotic character with which to smack around your friends. I built an awful-looking clown-cowboy hybrid wielding a deadly plunger, complete with the horse the cowboy should be riding, which was more like a horse-shaped apron that my clown wore on his chest. Editor Jordan Ramee, on the other hand, quickly put together some kind of scarred and scary pirate character wielding a pair of melee cheerleading pom-poms. And the aforementioned Jurassic Park set included all the characters from that franchise’s movies, including the shirtless Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. You can take pieces from any character or set and mix them together, so while I made a clown cowboy, I absolutely wish I had constructed a hot shirtless clown chaotician.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1581/15811374/3996183-brawler-builder-customization.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-3996183" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="1920" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1920px"><img width="1280" height="720" alt="Maybe the best part of Lego BRawls is how wild you can go with customizing your Minifig character." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1656153934_702_Lego-Brawls-Delightful-Chaotic-Sets-It-Apart-From-Smash-Bros.jpg" data-title="Lego Brawls' Delightful Chaotic Sets It Apart From Smash Bros. 2"><figcaption>Maybe the best part of Lego BRawls is how wild you can go with customizing your Minifig character.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">While the larger eight-player matches are relegated to single-player or online play, couch co-op fights are smaller free-for-all bouts with up to four players. Our match, in a tightly built volcano that had the same vibes as Smash’s Planet Zebes level, did away with our loadout weapons because of the smaller scale. Instead, each map has its own specific items you can find scattered around the arenas. The volcano sported bows that offered a significant range advantage, and horses you could ride to plow through your opponents. Ultimately, though, it was the lava that proved our worst opponent–although video producer Dave Klein was a formidable foe as well, ultimately besting both the rodeo clown and pirate cheerleader.</p> <p dir="ltr">Lego Brawls isn’t likely to replace other couch co-op fighting games, but it doesn’t need to. Instead, it provides an over-the-top take on party gameplay all its own, made all the more enjoyable by its ridiculous customization options. You might not spend hours learning characters and perfecting combos, but Lego Brawls seems like it’ll provide a good time with friends, especially those who aren’t hardcore gamers. Look for it on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on September 2.</p> </p></div> <p> <span data-nosnippet="">The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.<br /> GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.<br /> </span> </p> <p><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-rocket-type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/lego-brawls-delightful-chaotic-sets-it-apart-from-smash-bros/1100-6504903/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/brawls/" rel="tag">brawls</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/bros/" rel="tag">Bros</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/chaotic/" rel="tag">chaotic</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/delightful/" rel="tag">Delightful</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/lego/" rel="tag">Lego</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/sets/" rel="tag">sets</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/smash/" rel="tag">Smash</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/06/25/elvis-colonel-tom-parker-really-was-that-bad/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Elvis: Colonel Tom Parker Really Was That Bad</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/06/25/michael-jackson-death-lisa-marie-presleys-solitary-moment-to-apologise-by-his-casket/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Michael Jackson death: Lisa Marie Presley’s solitary moment ‘to apologise’ by his casket</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/06/25/lego-brawls-delightful-chaotic-sets-it-apart-from-smash-bros/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F06%2F25%2Flego-brawls-delightful-chaotic-sets-it-apart-from-smash-bros%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="wp-container-4 wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="wp-container-3 wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> </div> </div> </div></div> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-content"><h2 class="widget-title subheading heading-size-3">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-container-2 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-2 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-2 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-3 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-3 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-3 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-4 {display: flex;gap: 2em;flex-wrap: nowrap;align-items: center;}.wp-container-4 > * { margin: 0; }</style> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-browser-checker-js-after'> "use strict";var _createClass=function(){function defineProperties(target,props){for(var i=0;i<props.length;i++){var descriptor=props[i];descriptor.enumerable=descriptor.enumerable||!1,descriptor.configurable=!0,"value"in descriptor&&(descriptor.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(target,descriptor.key,descriptor)}}return function(Constructor,protoProps,staticProps){return protoProps&&defineProperties(Constructor.prototype,protoProps),staticProps&&defineProperties(Constructor,staticProps),Constructor}}();function _classCallCheck(instance,Constructor){if(!(instance instanceof Constructor))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker=function(){function RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker(options){_classCallCheck(this,RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker),this.passiveSupported=!1,this._checkPassiveOption(this),this.options=!!this.passiveSupported&&options}return _createClass(RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker,[{key:"_checkPassiveOption",value:function(self){try{var options={get passive(){return!(self.passiveSupported=!0)}};window.addEventListener("test",null,options),window.removeEventListener("test",null,options)}catch(err){self.passiveSupported=!1}}},{key:"initRequestIdleCallback",value:function(){!1 in window&&(window.requestIdleCallback=function(cb){var start=Date.now();return setTimeout(function(){cb({didTimeout:!1,timeRemaining:function(){return Math.max(0,50-(Date.now()-start))}})},1)}),!1 in window&&(window.cancelIdleCallback=function(id){return clearTimeout(id)})}},{key:"isDataSaverModeOn",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&!0===navigator.connection.saveData}},{key:"supportsLinkPrefetch",value:function(){var elem=document.createElement("link");return elem.relList&&elem.relList.supports&&elem.relList.supports("prefetch")&&window.IntersectionObserver&&"isIntersecting"in IntersectionObserverEntry.prototype}},{key:"isSlowConnection",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&"effectiveType"in navigator.connection&&("2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType||"slow-2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType)}}]),RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker}(); </script> <script id='rocket-preload-links-js-extra'> var RocketPreloadLinksConfig = {"excludeUris":"\/(?:.+\/)?feed(?:\/(?:.+\/?)?)?$|\/(?:.+\/)?embed\/|\/(index\\.php\/)?wp\\-json(\/.*|$)|\/wp-admin\/|\/logout\/|\/wp-login.php|\/refer\/|\/go\/|\/recommend\/|\/recommends\/","usesTrailingSlash":"1","imageExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php","fileExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php|html|htm","siteUrl":"https:\/\/newslanes.com","onHoverDelay":"100","rateThrottle":"3"}; </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-preload-links-js-after'> (function() { "use strict";var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(e){return typeof e}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof e},e=function(){function i(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var i=t[n];i.enumerable=i.enumerable||!1,i.configurable=!0,"value"in i&&(i.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,i.key,i)}}return function(e,t,n){return t&&i(e.prototype,t),n&&i(e,n),e}}();function i(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var t=function(){function n(e,t){i(this,n),this.browser=e,this.config=t,this.options=this.browser.options,this.prefetched=new Set,this.eventTime=null,this.threshold=1111,this.numOnHover=0}return e(n,[{key:"init",value:function(){!this.browser.supportsLinkPrefetch()||this.browser.isDataSaverModeOn()||this.browser.isSlowConnection()||(this.regex={excludeUris:RegExp(this.config.excludeUris,"i"),images:RegExp(".("+this.config.imageExt+")$","i"),fileExt:RegExp(".("+this.config.fileExt+")$","i")},this._initListeners(this))}},{key:"_initListeners",value:function(e){-1<this.config.onHoverDelay&&document.addEventListener("mouseover",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("mousedown",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("touchstart",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions)}},{key:"listener",value:function(e){var t=e.target.closest("a"),n=this._prepareUrl(t);if(null!==n)switch(e.type){case"mousedown":case"touchstart":this._addPrefetchLink(n);break;case"mouseover":this._earlyPrefetch(t,n,"mouseout")}}},{key:"_earlyPrefetch",value:function(t,e,n){var i=this,r=setTimeout(function(){if(r=null,0===i.numOnHover)setTimeout(function(){return i.numOnHover=0},1e3);else if(i.numOnHover>i.config.rateThrottle)return;i.numOnHover++,i._addPrefetchLink(e)},this.config.onHoverDelay);t.addEventListener(n,function e(){t.removeEventListener(n,e,{passive:!0}),null!==r&&(clearTimeout(r),r=null)},{passive:!0})}},{key:"_addPrefetchLink",value:function(i){return this.prefetched.add(i.href),new Promise(function(e,t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.rel="prefetch",n.href=i.href,n.onload=e,n.onerror=t,document.head.appendChild(n)}).catch(function(){})}},{key:"_prepareUrl",value:function(e){if(null===e||"object"!==(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))||!1 in e||-1===["http:","https:"].indexOf(e.protocol))return null;var t=e.href.substring(0,this.config.siteUrl.length),n=this._getPathname(e.href,t),i={original:e.href,protocol:e.protocol,origin:t,pathname:n,href:t+n};return this._isLinkOk(i)?i:null}},{key:"_getPathname",value:function(e,t){var n=t?e.substring(this.config.siteUrl.length):e;return n.startsWith("/")||(n="/"+n),this._shouldAddTrailingSlash(n)?n+"/":n}},{key:"_shouldAddTrailingSlash",value:function(e){return this.config.usesTrailingSlash&&!e.endsWith("/")&&!this.regex.fileExt.test(e)}},{key:"_isLinkOk",value:function(e){return null!==e&&"object"===(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))&&(!this.prefetched.has(e.href)&&e.origin===this.config.siteUrl&&-1===e.href.indexOf("?")&&-1===e.href.indexOf("#")&&!this.regex.excludeUris.test(e.href)&&!this.regex.images.test(e.href))}}],[{key:"run",value:function(){"undefined"!=typeof RocketPreloadLinksConfig&&new n(new RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker({capture:!0,passive:!0}),RocketPreloadLinksConfig).init()}}]),n}();t.run(); }()); </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.0' id='comment-reply-js' defer></script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript"> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202225.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:11.0',blog:'124297285',post:'283945',tz:'-4',srv:'newslanes.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '283945' ]); </script> <script>window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"iframe[data-lazy-src]",data_src:"lazy-src",data_srcset:"lazy-srcset",data_sizes:"lazy-sizes",class_loading:"lazyloading",class_loaded:"lazyloaded",threshold:300,callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"&&element.dataset.rocketLazyload=="fitvidscompatible"){if(element.classList.contains("lazyloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener('LazyLoad::Initialized',function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;if(window.MutationObserver){var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){var image_count=0;var iframe_count=0;var rocketlazy_count=0;mutations.forEach(function(mutation){for(var i=0;i<mutation.addedNodes.length;i++){if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName!=='function'){continue} if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName!=='function'){continue} images=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('img');is_image=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IMG";iframes=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('iframe');is_iframe=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IFRAME";rocket_lazy=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName('rocket-lazyload');image_count+=images.length;iframe_count+=iframes.length;rocketlazy_count+=rocket_lazy.length;if(is_image){image_count+=1} if(is_iframe){iframe_count+=1}}});if(image_count>0||iframe_count>0||rocketlazy_count>0){lazyLoadInstance.update()}});var b=document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0];var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(b,config)}},!1)</script><script data-no-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket/assets/js/lazyload/17.5/lazyload.min.js"></script><script>function lazyLoadThumb(e){var t='<img src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ID/hqdefault.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="360">',a='<button class="play" aria-label="play Youtube video"></button>';return t.replace("ID",e)+a}function lazyLoadYoutubeIframe(){var e=document.createElement("iframe"),t="ID?autoplay=1";t+=0===this.parentNode.dataset.query.length?'':'&'+this.parentNode.dataset.query;e.setAttribute("src",t.replace("ID",this.parentNode.dataset.src)),e.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),e.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),e.setAttribute("allow", "accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),this.parentNode.parentNode.replaceChild(e,this.parentNode)}document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){var e,t,p,a=document.getElementsByClassName("rll-youtube-player");for(t=0;t<a.length;t++)e=document.createElement("div"),e.setAttribute("data-id",a[t].dataset.id),e.setAttribute("data-query", a[t].dataset.query),e.setAttribute("data-src", a[t].dataset.src),e.innerHTML=lazyLoadThumb(a[t].dataset.id),a[t].appendChild(e),p=e.querySelector('.play'),p.onclick=lazyLoadYoutubeIframe});</script> </body> </html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1656154778 -->