Longest-running Billboard #1 singles from the 1960s – KTVZ

Central Press // Getty Images
Longest-running Billboard #1 singles from the 1960s
the Beatles in a studio portrait
Central Press // Getty Images
#44. Sugar, Sugar
Don Kirschner receives award for the best single of 1969 for the record ‘Sugar Sugar’
Terry Disney/Express // Getty Images
#43. Honky Tonk Women
The Rolling Stones on a London street
PA Images // Getty Images
#42. Dizzy
Tommy Roe at EMI House in Manchester Square
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#41. Everyday People
“Sly & The Family Stone” pose for a portrait in 1968
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images
#40. This Guy’s in Love with You
American musician Herb Alpert playing a trumpet,
Billboard, page 7, 7 January 1967 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay
Close up of Otis Redding in 1967
Billboard // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Daydream Believer
The Monkees seated in four director chairs with their logo on the back
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#37. The Letter
The Box Tops pose in Central Park, New York City
David Redfern // Getty Images
#36. Ode to Billie Joe
Bobbie Gentry performs on the Bobbie Gentry music series for BBC Television
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#35. Windy
Russ Giguere and Jim Yester at a recording session
Bettmann // Getty Images
#34. Groovin’
Portrait of The Young Rascals
CBS Television // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Somethin’ Stupid
Frank Sinatra performing with daughter Nancy Sinatra
Mirrorpix // Getty Images
#32. Yesterday
The Beatles rehearse at alpha T.V. studios
Mirrorpix // Getty Images
#31. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones on stage at Regal Cinema, Cambridge
GAC-General Artists Corporation-IMTI-International Talent Management Inc. // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Baby Love
CBS Television // Wikimedia Commons
#29. There! I’ve Said It Again
Bobby Vinton during a TV appearance
Keystone // Getty Images
#28. Dominique
The singing nun performs on her guitar for two other nuns.
Blank Archives // Getty Images
#27. He’s So Fine
Still life of a 45 rpm record of the single ‘He’s So Fine’
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#26. Roses Are Red (My Love)
Bobby Vinton sitting and adjusting stereo equipment
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images
#25. Runaway
Del Shannon recording in a studio at a vintage microphone
Bettmann // Getty Images
#24. Stuck on You
Elvis Presley performs in a television appearance
Bettmann // Getty Images
#23. Get Back
The Beatles lined up in profile.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#22. People Got to Be Free
The Rascals in an unspecified recording studio
Ivan Keeman // Getty Images
#21. Honey
Bobby Goldsboro, performing ‘Honey’
Blank Archives // Getty Images
#20. Love is Blue
View of a 7″ 45rpm single by Paul Mauriat that features ‘Love Is Blue’
Michael Putland // Getty Images
#19. To Sir With Love
Lulu performing on her own BBC TV show
Blank Archives // Getty Images
#18. Ballad of the Green Berets
Sleeve Of SSgt. Barry Sadler’s ‘The Ballad Of The Green Berets/Letter From Vietnam’
West Midlands Police // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Can’t Buy Me Love
The Beatles pose with British p[olice wearing Bobby hats
We hope // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Sugar Shack
Jimmy Gilmer performs with the Fireballs on a TV show
Archive Photos // Getty Images
#15. Big Girls Don’t Cry
The Four Seasons, circa 1963, playing instruments and singing
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#14. Sherry
The Four Seasons perform on stage
REPORTERS ASSOCIES // Getty Images
#13. I Can’t Stop Loving You
Ray Charles performing at the Olympia in Paris
GAB Archive // Getty Images
#12. Big Bad John
Photo of Country Music singer Jimmy Dean
Historical // Getty Images
#11. It’s Now or Never
Sergeant Elvis Presley at a Press Conference
GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief NL) // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cathy’s Clown
The Everly Brothers sing during a TV appearance
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#9. In the Year 2525 (Exordium and Terminus)
Photo of Zager & Evans in studio
Arnie Lee // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
The 5 members of the 5th Dimension perform onstage
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#7. Are You Lonesome Tonight?
Elvis in a publicitiy still holding a guitar
GAB Archive // Getty Images
#6. I Heard It Through the Grapevine
Marvin Gaye with Barney Ales of Motown with gold discs of single ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’
Billboard // Wikimedia Commons
#5. I’m a Believer
The Monkees frolic on the beach for a photo shoot
David Redfern/Redferns // Getty Images
#4. I Want to Hold Your Hand
The Beatles prepare to perform on a TV set
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#3. Tossin’ and Turnin’
Bobby Lewis posed with a microphone
DLindsley // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hey Jude
The Beatles wave to fans at an airport
OTRR.org // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Theme from A Summer Place
Bandleader Percy Faith makes notes on sheet music