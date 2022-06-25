Longest-running Billboard #1 singles from the 1960s – KTVZ



Central Press // Getty Images

Longest-running Billboard #1 singles from the 1960s

the Beatles in a studio portrait



Central Press // Getty Images

#44. Sugar, Sugar

Don Kirschner receives award for the best single of 1969 for the record ‘Sugar Sugar’



Terry Disney/Express // Getty Images

#43. Honky Tonk Women

The Rolling Stones on a London street



PA Images // Getty Images

#42. Dizzy

Tommy Roe at EMI House in Manchester Square



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#41. Everyday People

“Sly & The Family Stone” pose for a portrait in 1968



Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

#40. This Guy’s in Love with You

American musician Herb Alpert playing a trumpet,



Billboard, page 7, 7 January 1967 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay

Close up of Otis Redding in 1967



Billboard // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Daydream Believer

The Monkees seated in four director chairs with their logo on the back



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#37. The Letter

The Box Tops pose in Central Park, New York City



David Redfern // Getty Images

#36. Ode to Billie Joe

Bobbie Gentry performs on the Bobbie Gentry music series for BBC Television



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#35. Windy

Russ Giguere and Jim Yester at a recording session



Bettmann // Getty Images

#34. Groovin’

Portrait of The Young Rascals



CBS Television // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Somethin’ Stupid

Frank Sinatra performing with daughter Nancy Sinatra



Mirrorpix // Getty Images

#32. Yesterday

The Beatles rehearse at alpha T.V. studios



Mirrorpix // Getty Images

#31. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

The Rolling Stones on stage at Regal Cinema, Cambridge



GAC-General Artists Corporation-IMTI-International Talent Management Inc. // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Baby Love



CBS Television // Wikimedia Commons

#29. There! I’ve Said It Again

Bobby Vinton during a TV appearance



Keystone // Getty Images

#28. Dominique

The singing nun performs on her guitar for two other nuns.



Blank Archives // Getty Images

#27. He’s So Fine

Still life of a 45 rpm record of the single ‘He’s So Fine’



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#26. Roses Are Red (My Love)

Bobby Vinton sitting and adjusting stereo equipment



Donaldson Collection // Getty Images

#25. Runaway

Del Shannon recording in a studio at a vintage microphone



Bettmann // Getty Images

#24. Stuck on You

Elvis Presley performs in a television appearance



Bettmann // Getty Images

#23. Get Back

The Beatles lined up in profile.



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#22. People Got to Be Free

The Rascals in an unspecified recording studio



Ivan Keeman // Getty Images

#21. Honey

Bobby Goldsboro, performing ‘Honey’



Blank Archives // Getty Images

#20. Love is Blue

View of a 7″ 45rpm single by Paul Mauriat that features ‘Love Is Blue’



Michael Putland // Getty Images

#19. To Sir With Love

Lulu performing on her own BBC TV show



Blank Archives // Getty Images

#18. Ballad of the Green Berets

Sleeve Of SSgt. Barry Sadler’s ‘The Ballad Of The Green Berets/Letter From Vietnam’



West Midlands Police // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles pose with British p[olice wearing Bobby hats



We hope // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sugar Shack

Jimmy Gilmer performs with the Fireballs on a TV show



Archive Photos // Getty Images

#15. Big Girls Don’t Cry

The Four Seasons, circa 1963, playing instruments and singing



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#14. Sherry

The Four Seasons perform on stage



REPORTERS ASSOCIES // Getty Images

#13. I Can’t Stop Loving You

Ray Charles performing at the Olympia in Paris



GAB Archive // Getty Images

#12. Big Bad John

Photo of Country Music singer Jimmy Dean



Historical // Getty Images

#11. It’s Now or Never

Sergeant Elvis Presley at a Press Conference



GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief NL) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cathy’s Clown

The Everly Brothers sing during a TV appearance



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#9. In the Year 2525 (Exordium and Terminus)

Photo of Zager & Evans in studio



Arnie Lee // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)

The 5 members of the 5th Dimension perform onstage



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#7. Are You Lonesome Tonight?

Elvis in a publicitiy still holding a guitar



GAB Archive // Getty Images

#6. I Heard It Through the Grapevine

Marvin Gaye with Barney Ales of Motown with gold discs of single ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’



Billboard // Wikimedia Commons

#5. I’m a Believer

The Monkees frolic on the beach for a photo shoot



David Redfern/Redferns // Getty Images

#4. I Want to Hold Your Hand

The Beatles prepare to perform on a TV set



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#3. Tossin’ and Turnin’

Bobby Lewis posed with a microphone



DLindsley // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hey Jude

The Beatles wave to fans at an airport



OTRR.org // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Theme from A Summer Place

Bandleader Percy Faith makes notes on sheet music