Love Island’s Jacques’ mum begs fans to stop sending ‘nasty messages’

Jacques O’Neill’s mum has hit out at cruel trolls who’ve sent her “nasty messages” following reports that her son has been a “bully” in the Love Island villa.

The 23 year old ex-rugby player’s mother Janet Wright took to her personal Instagram to share a snap of her son on the rugby pitch with his arm around her, which she captioned: “People sending nasty messages to me please can you stop it does hurt thank you”.

Fans of the programme were quick to comment as one person said: “you don’t deserve this hate! your son is amazing as im sure you are too [white heart emoji] ignore them all! you are beautiful”.







(Image: ITV)



Another wrote: “Ignore the trolls don’t let them win, some sad pathetic people out there with nothing else better to do.” followed by a red heart emoji.

As a third added: “Try not to listen. Keyboard warriors are cowards with nothing better to do. Keep smiling. Your Boy is smashing it, by the way.”

Janet’s plea comes after ex-Love Islander Remi Lambert, who was brutally dumped after just days in the villa, recently accused her son of being a “bully” towards him.







(Image: ITV)



Remi, 22, opened up on his short experience in the Majorcan villa on Friday 24 June’s episode of Reality with Will Njobvu, where she said Jacques made his time there “s**t” thanks to unaired arguments.

“There was a lot of stuff that wasn’t aired – a lot of stuff going on,” he said. “So basically – me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience s***t. It ruined it for me.”

He continued: “People were saying, ‘It’s because he’s got a rugby persona’ – but you can’t treat people like that…”







(Image: ITV)



Remi, who went on a date with Afia Tonkmor following their exits from the villa, then claimed that Jacques would “constantly” mimic and make fun of the other Islanders. “He was just trying to get onto me,” he went on. “It was like, ‘Hi I’m Remi, I’m hard and I’m from Manny’, it was just so jarring.”

He added: “I was the only one to stick up for myself. We just got into a lot of fights and stuff.”

OK! has approached ITV for comment.

READ NEXT: