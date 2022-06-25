Love Island’s Remi says Jacques ‘plays up for the camera’ in villa

Love Island’s Remi Lambert has slammed Jacques O’Neill for allegedly “playing up” for the cameras in the villa.

Manchester based model Remi, 22, was left single last week when Indiyah chose to keep Ikenna in instead , meaning he had to pack his bags and leave the villa.

Now that the star has arrived back in the UK, he’s started to open up on his experience on the show, including what he thought of fellow contestants.

In a viral clip on TikTok, Remi is interviewed about his time on the show, with the star criticising Jacques, 23, for causing “commotion” and “taking the mick out of everyone”.







When asked if he thought anyone in the villa was playing up for the cameras, Remi sighed and responded: “Probably Jacques, I don’t know what his problem is, man. I don’t know why he gets so brave on the cameras. It’s annoying.”

The star continued: “He was literally just taking the mick out of everyone. Everyone says its just banter, like it’s banter until a certain point. If he constantly does something, obviously you’re going to get annoyed.

“I gave him three strikes and when it got to the third strike, I told him, ‘Yo, you’ve got to stop now’. It’s not right, you’re doing this to everyone else. It might be fine in rugby, but you’re in Love Island, mate. I’m trying to find someone. I don’t know what you’re doing but cause commotion, you know what I mean?”







Following Friday night’s re-coupling, Jacques is now coupled up with Danica Taylor.

Indiyah, 24, and Ikenna, 23, who were paired up by the public during the launch show, had spent two weeks getting to know each other on the ITV2 show, but as everyone started to notice, sparks weren’t flying.

When Remi then entered the villa, he was keen to let Indiyah know that she was most his type in the outside world, and he was keen to get to know her.

But when it was time to recouple, Indiyah still chose to stay loyal to her first partner, and with everyone else already matched up, Remi was left single and immediately told to leave.

Fuming with Indiyah’s subsequent decision to ditch Ikenna only days later, Remi couldn’t understand why she didn’t just pick him instead in the first place.







In stories that have now been deleted , Remi wrote: “Indiyah just friendzoned Ikenna??

“What was the point man? it’s acc a joke,” the dumped islander complained, frustrated at his early exit.

However, since leaving the show Remi has met up with Afia Tonkmor, who left the villa before he arrived.

The ex bombshells have since gone on a spontaneous date after lounge host Afia admitted that she fancied model Remi.

Afia made the confession on YouTube show Reality with Will Niobvu as she said: “If I was still in there I would have 100 per cent have gone for Remi. He’s tall, dark, handsome. What’s not to like?”







To her surprise, Remi then walked in during her interview as they met for the first time.

The pair went on to enjoy a mini date in the studio sipping on some bubbly over bowls of spaghetti, and it wasn’t long before Remi asked Afia if she’d like to go on a proper romantic outing together.

“So, would you be up for meeting some time? Like for a drink?” the rapper questioned, to which the host replied: “Sure, I would love to and I go to Manchester all the time. I would love to.”

