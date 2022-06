Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, 73, stunned last night as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 LGBT Awards in an oversized purple shirt.

The star-studded event took place at The Brewery in Central London and was presided over by host and comedian Sue Perkins.

Lulu made a stellar appearance in an oversized purple shirt that she paired with black trousers and T-strap shoes.

The singer complemented the chic look by styling her hair in a messy high bun and donning some dark sunglasses.