Mary Jo Gibbons

Mary Josephine (Gagnon) Gibbons of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Grand Itasca Hospital at the age of 85.

Mary Jo was born on September 23, 1936 in Grafton, North Dakota to Albert and Josephine (Guertin) Gagnon. She attended Cohasset Elementary and Grand Rapids High School. She received an AA degree from Itasca Junior College and a BS degree from the College of St. Scholastica in Medical Technology with minors in Biology and Chemistry.

Throughout her life, Mary Jo found joy through genealogy, gardening, reading, sewing, and sharing with her Spirit Sisters. She was involved with the Itasca Genealogy Club, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Itasca Special Olympics, and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. She also enjoyed volunteering at Grace House, Community Cafe, Second Harvest Kids Pack, and the Grand Rapids Food Shelf.

Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Gibbons; brothers, Eugene and Thomas Gagnon; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Donna; and son-in-law, Steve Thorpe. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle and Renee Gibbons of Grand Rapids; her sons, Mike and Tom (Cami) Gibbons of Duluth; and her grandchildren, Claire and Philip Gibbons.

The visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 PM, also at Rowe Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery at a future date with the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary Jo with your donations to Itasca County Special Olympics, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, or Grace House of Itasca County.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.