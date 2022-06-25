Meet the real life Queen’s Gambit in running to be Miss England

Emily Cossey has made it to the final of this year’s Miss England contest – just 12 months after she began entering pageants.

Chemical engineering graduate Emily, 24, has already been crowned Charity Queen while taking part in Miss London. She landed herself a place in the top 40 after raising £3,000 on a bike ride.

The chess prodigy hopes her success will encourage more women to take up the game. Emily was Surrey Under-16 girls champion and wants to change stereotypes of the game, saying: “You can still play chess and wear dresses.”

The Queen’s Gambit starred Anya Taylor-Joy as fictional starlet Beth, inset. Emily, of Chelsea, west London, said: “It’s important to have role models. I always loved to play chess with my family. I joined club in school as I felt for the teacher as no really went.

“The stigma is that if you play it, you are a bit weird. But I don’t know why, because it helps your brain.”