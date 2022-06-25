Michael Bublé addresses new family dynamic with wife amid ‘chaos’ – ‘Lot of screaming’

Noah, who was only three-years-old at the time of his diagnosis, then went through a brutal period of chemotherapy to try and rid him of the disease.

In a joint Facebook statement at the time, Michael and his wife Luisana admitted that they were “devastated,” but vowed that they would win the upcoming “battle”.

Thankfully for the family, and to the relief of the fans, it seemed that after initial treatment Noah was overcoming his condition.

The singer’s eldest child has fully recovered from cancer and is back to full health.