Michael Jackson death: Lisa Marie Presley’s solitary moment ‘to apologise’ by his casket

On June 25, 2009, the world was shocked to hear of the death of the King of Pop. Michael Jackson was just 50-years-old when he suddenly died of a cardiac arrest, caused by a fatal combination of drugs administered by his personal doctor.

Less then two weeks later, his public memorial service took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles before a private funeral in September, one attended by around 200 of Jackson’s closest friends and family.

They included Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis. MJ was her second husband after Danny Keough and she was married to the King of Pop between 1994 and 1996.

The music icon’s funeral involved his family arriving by a motorcade made up of 31 vehicles and his brothers Randy, Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon acted as pallbearers.