Michael Jackson death: Lisa Marie Presley’s solitary moment ‘to apologise’ by his casket

On June 25, 2009, the world was shocked to hear of the death of the King of Pop. Michael Jackson was just 50-years-old when he suddenly died of a cardiac arrest, caused by a fatal combination of drugs administered by his personal doctor.
Less then two weeks later, his public memorial service took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles before a private funeral in September, one attended by around 200 of Jackson’s closest friends and family.
They included Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis. MJ was her second husband after Danny Keough and she was married to the King of Pop between 1994 and 1996.
The music icon’s funeral involved his family arriving by a motorcade made up of 31 vehicles and his brothers Randy, Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon acted as pallbearers.
The Great Mausoleum isn’t open to the public, but Jackson’s unmarked crypt is party visible from the tinted entrance windows. Visiting fans cover the star’s final resting place with flowers, which security guards put out in memory.
Aside from Keough and Jackson, Lisa Marie has been married and divorced four times in total. Elvis’ daughter was also married to Nicolas Cage from 2002-2004 and to Michael Lockwood from 2006-2021.
