Paul McCartney asserts Elvis inspired The Beatles to quit touring – ‘That is brilliant!’

Elvis Presley and The Beatles are the best-selling music artists of all time and they met only once. The five talented young men crossed paths on August 27, 1965 at The King’s Perugia Way home in Bel Air, Los Angeles on his invitation. Paul McCartney remembered a “darn cool” star who inspired the Fab Four in their youth and left them starstruck upon meeting their hero.

The story goes that The Beatles sat dumbfounded staring at Elvis in awkward silence until The King broke the ice.

He said: “If you guys are just gonna sit there and stare at me, I’m gonna go to bed!” Apparently, they ended up playing pool together and even had a jam sesh.

McCartney claims a year later that it was the rock and roll legend who actually inspired the Fab Four to quit touring for good.