Prime Day 2022: When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Dates and how to get free trial

Prime Day 2022 is almost here, with the huge annual Amazon Prime sale set to take place in a few weeks time. After a changing schedule these past few years during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Prime Day has returned to its usual spot in July. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is confirmed as taking place on two days next month, while the sale launching on Tuesday July 12 and running on Wednesday July 13 as well.

Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day sales are arguably the biggest discount events each year for Amazon subscribers.

Millions of products are set to be discount for Prime Day which will cover a wide range of product types, from top tech to kitchenware, fitness goods and more.

Amazon products such as the Kindle and Echo smart speakers also typically get discounts around Prime Day while the price of a subscription for the service also usually gets reduced.

As the name suggests, the huge discounts that will be available for Prime Day 2022 are only available to Prime members.

So, if you want to grab a bargain in the sale you will have to sign up for the service – but Amazon thankfully does offer a 30 day free trial for new members.