Prime Day TV Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now

Though Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially start until July 12-13, Amazon always offers early Prime Day deals in the weeks leading up to the big sales event. This year is no different, as Amazon has a bunch of Fire TVs on sale for big discounts ahead of Prime Day 2022. All of the TVs featured have Amazon’s Fire TV service built in, so you’re getting smart TV functionality and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services out of the box. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We’ll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don’t forget to check back on July 12 for big discounts on TVs outside of the Fire TV brand.

Whether you’re looking for a big 4K TV for your living room or a budget secondary TV with streaming access, there’s likely something in Amazon’s sale that will interest you. From cheap Insignia and Amazon-branded TVs to higher-end Toshiba models, there’s a solid variety of options up for grabs. Plus, the discounts are massive. Some of the TVs are seeing roughly 50% discounts.

Just like with all Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these early deals. If you aren’t a member already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop early deals as well as discounts during the main event. And gamers will definitely want to have Prime right now, as Amazon is currently giving away 25 free games for members, with more to come during Prime Day. You can also save big on Amazon’s Luna controller, which is great for cloud streaming as well as regular PC gaming.