Prince William causes controversy by ‘nailing his colours to the mast’ says royal expert





The Duke of Cambridge, who recently turned 40, increasingly feels that he can speak out on issues he cares about but there are fears that this could come at a cost. Speaking to True Royalty TV Newsweek, Royal Correspondent Jack Royston warned that with the Duke’s recent speech on the Windrush scandal he was effectively criticising the policy of previous Governments.

He said: “We have seen [recently] a political side to him [Prince William], where he is taking risks and he is nailing his colours to the mast on issues we would not have expected. “His recent speech on the Windrush scandal is a classic example of that. “He has come out and said things I didn’t expect him to say and entered terrain that is much less safe than where he has been operating recently… effectively, [he] criticised past government policy. “When you take a risk and are a little controversial, you get a bigger reward, and it travels further.”

Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, also told the programme that the Duke is speaking out more now as he knows it is still likely to be a while until he is King. She said: “I think he [Prince William] has found his voice, which has always been there. “I think he feels now he has reached the age of 40 he can speak out and he really wants to. “I think he feels he can as he is not King yet and presumably it will be a long time until he is, and the world could have changed completely again. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry forced Charles to shelve monarchy plans

“She is so clever and implants ideas in William and lets him carry them out in his own way. “She doesn’t take the credit which is quite remarkable really. Catherine has been the credit for a lot of things and encouraging him and pushing him and she just stands back.” Ms Seward also added that she thought that moving to Windsor would be a positive move for the Cambridges. She said: “I think what William and Catherine will have for their children is the freedom they didn’t have at Kensington Palace. “I remember Harry saying to a friend of mine that Catherine was almost a prisoner at Kensington Palace, and I thought don’t be ridiculous, it’s the most gorgeous place to live in London! “Then I thought, in a way they are prisoners, they have a beautiful house and garden but beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security. “Catherine can’t walk in the park like Diana used to, as times have changed.

“The only place to go is a field where the helicopters land, so you are very imprisoned. Everyone knows what you’re doing and where you are.”