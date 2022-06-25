Princess Charlotte to nab historic title from Anne – but only under special circumstances

For example, Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, was due to become Princess Royal when her father, King George VI, became the monarch in 1936.

But at the time, a Princess Royal was already living, King George’s sister Princess Mary.

As the eldest daughter of their father, King George V, Princess Mary was given the title in 1932 and kept it until her death in 1965.

As Princess Elizabeth came to the throne just 16 years after her father was crowned and before Mary died, she never had the chance to use the title.