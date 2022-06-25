Sadio Mane may have helped Liverpool sign a brilliant replacement for him

Sadio Mane put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Bayern Munich earlier this week as he called time on his Liverpool career. And his arrival in Germany could pave the way for Serge Gnabry to move in the opposite direction.

Mane enjoyed a superb six-year spell on Merseyside after joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 as he bagged 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games for the club. And his performances helped the Reds win the Champions League and the Premier League among other trophies. But he decided to head for Germany a year before his contract in England was set to expire.

Bayern already have a plethora of attacking talent at the Allianz Arena and the addition of Mane will only add extra competition for places. And that could persuade Gnabry to turn his back on Munich.

Gnabry joined Bayern from Werder Bremen in 2017, a year after he had moved to the Bundesliga from Arsenal. And he has been sensational for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The 26-year-old has hit double figures for goals in all four of his Bundesliga seasons for Bayern and found the back of the net 14 times in the league last season as his team cruised to their 10th consecutive title.

