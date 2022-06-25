Saturday’s letters: Double standard for inflation, environment

Photo by Postmedia

Article content I note that Chrystia Freeland has recently repeated: “the current volatile and uncertain economic time is largely driven by a challenging global environment. She called skyrocketing inflation a “global phenomenon.”

Article content Somehow she misses the bit about climate change being a “global phenomenon” and not the specific responsibility of Canadian taxpayers. We can save the world from climate change but not inflation? Les Thompson, Edmonton Lack of courtesy from NDP MLA Re. “It’s Notley’s turn to face a revolt because of the party’s arrogance,” Don Braid, June 21 I have early experience with Alberta NDP rudeness. In 2016, seeking funds for a handout program at stage play performances, I dropped off letters inviting an advertisement at the constituency offices of my NDP MLA in St. Albert, my Conservative MP in St. Albert-Edmonton, and a Liberal MP in Edmonton Centre. The Liberal MP invited me and my producer to drop by his office, where he courteously explained he would not be placing an ad. The Conservative MP initially did not respond, but a follow-up email drew a courteous response also indicating he would not be advertising.

Article content The pleasant young man at my constituency NDP MLA’s office said I would have a reply in a few weeks. After none came, I made a second visit, and received an assurance from the same young man that he would bring my request to the MLA’s attention. Again nothing was heard. So I went once more to my constituency office, delivering a written request in a sealed envelope addressed to the NDP MLA. No reply has ever been received. Constituent handling, Alberta NDP style. David Haas, St. Albert Drinks shouldn’t be on taxpayers’ tab Not only should city staff pay their own traffic tickets, like the rest of us have to, but government employees at all levels should pay for their own booze rather than expecting taxpayers to cover this optional expense.

Article content Lynn Thoma Roche, Edmonton Edmontonians want real mosquito control So, Edmonton city council is placing the responsibility for mosquito management on the back of a yet to be established bat population, eh? It’s council that has gone bats. For less than half of what the city spends on snow removal from the city bike lanes so the tiny handful of winter cyclists can ride in them, the approximately one million residents of Edmonton will have to suffer through a summer season of slapping and itching. Added to that is money being spent on a promotional campaign to educate us all on how we need to increase confidence in this approach. The city needs to climb down from its high horse, stop trying to tell us we are wrong in wanting a mosquito-free summer and give us what we want — an effective mosquito control program that works, and soon!

Article content Bob Thompson, Edmonton Cyclists, ring your bells and follow the rules Living in the downtown core for over seven years I have on a daily basis witnessed and experienced that the majority of cyclists do not follow “two-wheel” etiquette and constantly disregard traffic laws. As you’re racing down River Road please, please, either ring a bell (required by Bylaw 5590) or simply say “on your left” before you pass walkers. It scares the heck out of you and a safety concern when you’re having a sunny, leisurely walk and two cyclists whip past you and at times are so close you can feel the wind as they ride by. And secondly, just because you’re on a bicycle does not give you the exemption to blow through a four-way stop. Be careful and please be courteous as we all need to share the paths and roadways.

Article content Greg Nedelec, Edmonton Conservative MP politicizing mass shooting It is sad to see Candice Bergen of the Conservative Party of Canada using the mass shooting of a large number of people in Nova Scotia in 2020 to try and win political points by attacking the Liberal government over something they say never happened. The impressions a police officer in Nova Scotia had about a meeting he had with the commissioner of the RCMP shortly after the shootings occurred are one person’s impressions of what happened in that meeting, nothing more. To say it is anything different, as Candice Bergen is, by using the deceased in Nova Scotia as a cudgel to attack the Liberals is disgusting. Politics should not trump decency. Karlis Poruks, Edmonton

Article content River valley stewards must oppose gondola plan Re. “Gondola proposal is madness,” Letters, June 22 I write in support of P.J. Cotterill’s letter in the Journal regarding the gondola project. Figuratively speaking, what part of “paving paradise and putting up a parking lot” is everyone not getting? This project is purely outrageous. I read Mr. Stobbe’s cheerleading letter and fully expected far more informed citizens than I to rise up and speak out. I’m just a Strathcona resident who is very proud of living on the edge of the largest urban greenbelt in North America and would like to see it stay that way. The LRT bridges are enough already. Where the heck are you, stewards of the river valley? Rise up, rise up. White-tailed deer are already appearing at the top of the ravine at the end of 90th Avenue.

Article content What’s the expectation, that they’ll take a bus to the airport and fly WestJet to British Columbia? Wait a minute. Only if there are still forests in British Columbia, of course. The gondola project today, Tim Hortons tomorrow. Ka ching, ka ching. Mary-Ellen Turnbull, Edmonton Danielle Smith’s separatist view shouldn’t prevail Kudos to David Staples for his revealing report on Danielle Smith, a candidate for UCP nomination as Alberta premier. She is a former member of the Wildrose Party, dedicated disciple of Preston Manning’s think-tank and now a right-wing Alberta radio station talk show host. Smith wrongly attacked Alberta Health Services for the bed shortages in intensive care units. The blame should be put on the UCP, which mandated spending cuts to doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, without which ICUs are useless.

Article content Smith also proposed copying Quebec by partially separating Alberta from Canada. This would entail beefing up a whole new bureaucracy and emotionally would be repugnant to those citizens who love, not only Alberta, but Canada as well. Internal xenophobia should not prevail. Martin Katz, Edmonton City should host soccer friendlies for Ukraine We missed out on hosting the 2026 World Cup. Darn. Edmonton still has the largest stadium in the country so let’s get three birds with one stone. The men’s national team seems to struggle getting quality opponents to prepare the team for Qatar 2022 and FC Edmonton is struggling to find new management. How about the city works with Canada Soccer and FC Edmonton to invite Ukraine for two fundraising friendlies during the September international window? Then we do our bit to pack the house for two games. See, three birds with one stone.

The city cannot double-discipline employees — a just decision — but there's an alternative to the city paying the tickets and then disciplining the employees. Get rid of the negativity between management and staff that discipline can cause if not handled properly. Let the employee pay the ticket. Everybody gets one from time to time. That doesn't make them bad people, or bad employees. In extreme cases, if someone's licence gets suspended, then deal with it as an "inability to work as required" issue. That way you only address people who exhibit truly damaging behaviours. Why build a system to replace an already functioning one that serves the same purpose? Certainly, there would be be details to work through but perhaps they're removing the wrong side of the double-discipline equation. Cory Tomm, Edmonton

