Serena Williams reveals if this’ll be last Wimbledon and plans after failed Chelsea bid

Serena Williams joked that she is “currently out of office” as she prepares to make her singles comeback at Wimbledon. And the American superstar and businesswomen did not rule out returning next year – or looking to buy another English football club.

The former world No 1 slipped on Centre Court in the first round last year and only returned to action playing doubles in Eastbourne last week.

Asked when she decided to return, the 40-year-old said: “I didn’t retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. And I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn’t know when I would come back. I didn’t know how I would come back. Obviously Wimbledon is such a great place to be, and it just kind of worked out.I don’t know exactly when, but it was some time ago. Definitely not weeks. It was before the French Open.”

Asked if she will be back next year, she added: “I don’t know. I can only tell you that I’m here. Who knows where I’ll pop up next. You just got to be ready.

