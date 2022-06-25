The Crazy Truth About Jeffree Star And Kanye West’s Rumored Relationship

When talking about people who attract Hollywood drama, two celebrities often seem to be involved in the eye-catching drama Kanye West and Jeffree Star. Their careers may be different, but their differences are what intrigued fans, to the point that there have been speculations that they may have been in a secret relationship for quite some time.

Did Kanye and Jeffree hide their relationship from the public eye on purpose? What kind of relationship was going on between Jeffree Star and Kanye West? How are they addressing the issue now that more fans are intrigued about it? Keep reading to find out the truth…

Did Kanye West And Jeffree Star Have A Relationship?

Rumors about Jeffree and Kanye West’s secret relationship started when fans discovered that he and the Kardashian-Jenner family were nearby neighbors in Hidden Hills. Known to be the area where the rich of the rich—meaning billionaires such as Jeffree Star himself and Kylie Jenner—lived, many of those who live there drive by and often see other celebrities in the neighborhood.

The make-up mogul has been through a lot of drama, including Jeffree’s recent tragic car accident. But rumors about Kanye West proved to surprise him still.

He told Us Weekly in 2021, “It [dating rumors with Kanye] was bizarre because in the past, I’ve either been a part of things and put myself in situations when I shouldn’t have and learned from them the hard way. This [dating Kanye West] was a hilarious rumor that I woke up to.”

As Jeffree has already moved to Wyoming, aside from being former neighbors, there seems to be nothing romantic between him and Kanye West. Jeffree Star openly likes the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially momager Kris, and intruding in their drama seems to be not his cup of tea.

Jeffree adds to Us Weekly, “They [the Kardashians] have two houses right now building next to each other. So they’re going to be my neighbors shortly. I live for Kris Jenner. I think she’s such an entrepreneur… queen, God,” during the time he still lived in Los Angeles.





Why Did Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt Break Up?

The rags-to-riches couple Jeffree and Nate are fan favorites because of how perfect for each other they seemed to be. However, in January 2020, Jeffree surprised the Youtube world when he uploaded the announcement of their separation.

After being together for five years, Jeffree Star has tremendously helped Nate and his family’s life, even helping buy a home for them. Jeffree explained that they broke up because they believed it would be best for their personal growth. He and Nate also clarified that they are still close friends, but the break-up took a toll on Jeffree as he said he needed time to ‘process things.’

Jeffree Star is still dating Trisha Paytas’ ex-boyfriend, Sean van der Wilt as of 2022. The two kicked things off in March 2021 and never looked back.

Did Kanye Leave Kim Kardashian For Jeffree Star?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were still a couple when news about the 45-year-old rapper’s relationship with Jeffree Star surfaced on the internet. Although KimYe was already on the verge of divorce in January, Kanye was still head over heels in love with Kim.

Kanye unlikely left Kim for Jeffree Star, as Kim first made a move on divorcing the rapper. Also, there are no social media or in-person interactions between Kanye and Jeffree that further prove that the two have been dating since 2021.

Jeffree Star Addressed The Kanye Situation

The origin of Kanye West and Jeffree Star’s dating rumors began when fans of the TikToker and musical artist Ava Louise yet again sparked a story about Kanye. She says Kim and Kanye’s divorce was no surprise as, according to her’ legit source’, Kanye was cheating on Kim with a beauty guru.

With fans immediately putting the pieces together, they assumed it was Jeffree Star, whom Ava was making a blind item. However, Jeffree’s recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show in 2022 cleared his side of the dating rumors.

Jeffree Star told Logan Paul, “Someone made rumors about Kanye and me, correct? It [the rumor] was so stupid.” Meanwhile, Kanye West has not even entertained the dating rumors, making zero statements to clear the issue.

What Does Kim Kardashian Think Of Jeffree Star?

Kim Kardashian and Jeffree Star have one common successful field. They both excel in make-up. Jeffree Star Cosmetics is one of the best make-up brands that give customers quality products, price transparency, and innovative palettes. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line is rebranding to SKKN, which adds skin care products to her line.





Despite her successful career, Kim Kardashian felt humiliated’ about his ex-partner Kanye West’s rumored relationship with Jeffree Star. A source tells The Sun that Kim or someone on her behalf asked Jeffree Star to address the issue to end all the rumors for good.

