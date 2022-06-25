The Global Cloud API Market Is Witnessing High Demand Owing To the Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Computing Systems in the World, Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. – Digital Journal

The Cloud API market was valued at US$ 295 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 1,424 million by 2025, according to a new market research report Cloud API Market

Cloud API Market, By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By End Users (BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Others) and by Geography -Global Forecast to 2025

A Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) is a set of generic interfaces that allows the creation of services and programs used for the provisioning of internet-based computing infrastructures and computing devices. A cloud API may be loosely defined as the core element behind any public web service, application, or platform. It is an abstraction on top of an existing programming language, with the main intention being to allow the third-party program to access an internal data structure, process it into a form that can be communicated back to the client, while keeping any secrets that the provider has. The main advantage of using a cloud API for creating applications is that it makes it easier to exchange large amounts of data without having to deal with system processes or network connections. Using an API also helps developers avoid several security issues that they have to deal with when working on client-side programming.

Major players operating in the global cloud API market include – Google Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Dell, Inc., CA, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The increasing usage of cloud computing services in the world is the main factor that is expected to augment the growth of the global cloud API market. For instance, acceding to Microsoft’s reports, more than 714 million users are currently using its cloud computing service called Microsoft Azure, and more than 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises also use this service. Moreover, increasing product and service launches by key market players are expected to create propulsion in the global cloud API market.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Owing to the increasing lockdown measures imposed in several nations, everything during the COVID-19 pandemic became digital, including several delivery systems and services. Owing to this, different businesses made new strategies to include cloudy-computing in their day-to-day work, which increased the demand in the global cloud API market. For instance, according to Mint, in August 2021, Walmart announced to launch a new delivery service for other enterprises, which will be a similar strategy to the cloud computing unit of Amazon, called Amazon Web Services.

Global Cloud API Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud API Market, By End Users:

BFSI Healthcare Hospitality IT and Telecommunication Media and Entertainment Retail Others



The size of the global cloud API market was estimated at around US$ 396.43 Million in the year 2018 and at a CAGR of 19.42% is estimated to reach around US$ 638.57 Million by the year 2026, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based computing services in several end-use sectors. For instance, according to Net Solutions, the Google cloud platform includes cloud computing, storage, and application services for several backend webs and mobile solutions using the internet. Over 4 million applications use and trust the platform.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global cloud API market, owing to the increasing utilization of cloud computing services by enterprises in the region. For instance, according to the annual State of the Cloud Report for 2019 by Right Scale, around 91% of enterprises used public cloud, and around 72% used private cloud computing services. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global cloud API market, owing to the increasing strategies of key market players for expanding their businesses in developing nations such as India. For instance, according to Indian Express Limited, in December 2020, the price of Google One cloud storage plans got a 50% price discount in India.

