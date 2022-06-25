The Umbrella Academy creator defends Allison against season 3 backlash ‘Dealing with loss’

Allison’s relationship with Ray Chestnut in 1963 helped her survive the racism she experienced in the south, as well as assisted her recovery after her throat was cut in a confrontation with Viktor (Elliot Page).

Steve recalled in Men’s Health: “If you follow the story, she ends up in the Jim Crow South in 1963.

“Without a voice literally for the first year. She can’t speak. And then when she does get her voice back, she’s not allowed to speak because she’s in a world of racism.

“So she meets a man she loves, Ray Chestnut, and then is torn from him just the way she was torn from her daughter.”