The Umbrella Academy & Other Films & TV Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

With summer officially here and June 2022 approaching its final week, Netflix is adding new shows and films to its streaming library hand over fist to keep audiences entertained as they stay cool for the summer. In addition to its rapidly growing catalog of original programming, the digital platform has brought in some fan-favorite licensed content across all genres to ensure there’s something available for everybody. And CBR is here with its latest recommendations of what audiences should binge this weekend as June comes to an end and July looms on the horizon.





Here are all the biggest and best movies and television shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, from new seasons making their big premieres to fan-favorite programs making their last bow.

The Umbrella Academy Returns for a Mind-Bending Season 3

Easily the biggest Netflix premiere of the past week is The Umbrella Academy Season 3, bringing together the Hargreeves family for another thrilling adventure spanning alternate realities. After confronting their father Reginald in 1963 during Season 2, the Hargreeves siblings discover they have created a divergent timeline and spawned a reality-consuming singularity. Amidst all the chaos, the dysfunctional Hargreeves family must reunite again not only to reaffirm their own existence but save the universe from the fluctuations they caused in the past.





Considerably darker and more frenetic than its previous two seasons, The Umbrella Academy returns at breakneck pace for its third season. The Dark Horse Comics adaptation has always played fast and loose with time and space, but Season 3 goes one step farther as the changes to reality affect each of the Hargreeves. For unabashedly quirky superhero action, The Umbrella Academy remains one of Netflix’s biggest recent successes and makes its welcome return this week.

Money Heist Brings the High-Stakes Action to Korea

After the Spanish Netflix original series Money Heist concluded its popular three-season run last year, the crime series is receiving a Korean adaptation this month. A criminal mastermind, known simply as the Professor, is inspired by the exploits of the bank robbers from the original series in Spain and decides to lead a similar heist himself. Putting together a crack team of expert crooks, the Professor and his crew target a Korean mint ahead of the reunification of the two Koreas.





At once a loose remake and spinoff continuation of the original Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area takes its predecessor’s overarching premise and makes it its own. Featuring an all-star Korean cast, the spinoff takes full advantage of its East Asian setting and introduces its own memorable crew of criminals. For those hoping for fresh adventures in the Money Heist world, Korea – Joint Economic Area is a worthy follow-up while providing an accessible entry point to the global franchise.

One Piece Sets Sail with New Episodes on Netflix

As Netflix continues production on its live-action television adaptation of the iconic manga/anime franchise One Piece, new episodes of the beloved anime series have arrived on the streaming service. Seasons 8 through 13 of the long-running show are now available on the digital platform, taking the storyline through the conclusion of its Water 7 arc. With hundreds of episodes now on Netflix, One Piece fans have plenty of material to revisit ahead of the live-action show’s premiere.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows the heroic adventurer Monkey D. Luffy as he leads his fellow Straw Hat Pirates to search for the mythical One Piece treasure that will make him the Pirate King. This summer is shaping up to be a big one for One Piece, with the anime film One Piece Film: Red premiering this August. With the latest set of episodes now on Netflix, fans can go back to all of Luffy’s early adventures as One Piece continues.

It Unleashes the Summer Scares With 1980s Flair

While it’s only been a month since Stranger Things unveiled the first half of Season 4, the wait for the two remaining episodes has kept audiences at the edge of their seats. Fortunately, another acclaimed horror story is now available to stream on Netflix, similarly set in small-town America in the 1980s and starring Finn Wolfhard. The 2017 adaptation of It, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, arrived on the digital platform this week to help audiences with the wait between Stranger Things episodes.





Set in the town of Derry, Maine, in the summer of 1989, It follows six friends who decide to confront a demonic entity. The 2017 film adapts half of King’s bestselling novel, covering the protagonists’ childhood confrontation with the entity they come to know as Pennywise the Dancing Clown and has received a warmer appreciation than its 2019 follow-up. For viewers looking for a blend of ‘80s aesthetics with the childhood end of innocence in the face of the menacingly paranormal, It stands as one of the best King adaptations of all time.

Charmed and Legacies Wrap Their Fan-Favorite Runs

Over the course of the year, The CW has steadily reduced its programming lineup, canceling a number of fan-favorite shows as it prepares for the 2022-2023 television season. Among the shows announced among the cancellations were Charmed and Legacies before either series concluded their respective fourth and final seasons. Fortunately for audiences, these final seasons are both available to stream on Netflix, allowing fans to watch the two series in full on the streaming service.

Charmed reimagined the classic television series that saw three sisters coming together and using their magical powers to defend the world from evil. Legacies is a continuation of the Vampire Diaries franchise that began in 2009 and continued with the spinoff series The Originals, from which Legacies subsequently spun off from. With the conclusion of both shows marking the end of an era, now is the perfect time to binge them from start to finish.