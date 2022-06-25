Vietnam enterprises hold 20 percent of domestic cloud market share | Sci-Tech | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

Hoang Van Ngoc, Director of Viettel IDC, speaks at the summit. (Photo: laodongthudo.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnamese enterprises only account for about 20 percent

of the cloud computing market share.

The Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2022 took place recently in Hanoi,

as information and communication infrastructure plays an increasingly important

role in digital, economic and social life.

Hoang Van Ngoc, Director of Viettel IDC, said that data usage in Vietnam had

increased seven-fold in the past 10 years.

Domestic connection traffic has increased 40 times in terms of bandwidth, and

international connection traffic grew by 25 times.

The number of internet subscribers now accounts for 75 percent of all

Vietnamese households.

“Currently, there are about 20 million to 25 million households that already

have fixed broadband. This is the rapid growth of connectivity and people’s

needs,” said Ngoc.

In the 2010s, Vietnamese businesses mainly provided single data services, but

now, Made-in-Vietnam suppliers have brought a diverse ecosystem with more than

30 different products and services, helping to solve domestic demand.

Deputy director of the National Institute of Information and Communications

Strategy Tran Minh Tuan said that the data centre market in Vietnam had 27 data

centres over 11 enterprises.

Currently, Vietnam’s data centres are mainly concentrated in the northern and southern

regions.

The northern region accounted for 46.48 percent, the southern region accounted

for 35.13 percent, and the Central region accounted for 18.39 percent. The big

data centres are mainly located in the ministries and branches in the northern

region.

In the near future, there will be a big shift when the digital transformation

trend takes place strongly in small and medium enterprises, from which we could

hope for the explosion of the data centre and equal development in all three

regions, he added.

Regarding cloud computing, the Vietnamese market currently has more than 40

enterprises providing cloud computing services.

These include foreign enterprises Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and large-scale

domestic enterprises such as Viettel, VNPT, CMC, FPT and some small businesses

providing applications.

The cloud computing market share in Vietnam is mainly in foreign enterprises’

hands. Vietnamese enterprises account for only about 20 percent of the market

share with about 900 billion VND (39 million USD).

The rest, 80 percent of the cloud market share, is held by foreign providers.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts for the most with 33 percent, and Google and

Microsoft account for 21 percent.

If divided by region, cloud computing in the northern region is still at the

highest level with 42 percent, the southern region at 39 percent and the central

region at 16.55 percent.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications assessment, there

will be three major trends at home and abroad affecting the data market:

digital transformation, the development of 5G networks and edge computing, and

the need to build a data centre serving the region.

Tuan proposed a goal of two national large data centres serving the Digital

Government, a national monitoring centre on data centre, three regional data

centres serving the digital economy and digital society, and one or two

regional centres serving the needs of regional and international financial

centres by 2025.

By 2030, data centres will meet green standards, while 100 percent of State

agencies and 50 percent of Vietnamese people will use cloud data.

“Vietnam strives to master technologies for cloud computing and diversify

types of applications,” Tuan said./.