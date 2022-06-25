Warrington sign Jake Wardle from Huddersfield in Toby King swap deal







Jake Wardle will feature in Warrington’s squad for the remainder of this season on an initial loan before making the move permanent

Warrington have signed England centre Jake Wardle from Huddersfield in a straight swap for fellow three-quarter Toby King.

The players are moving initially on loan for the rest of the 2022 season and the Wolves say Wardle, who scored a try on his first appearance for England against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington a week ago, could make his debut against Salford next Sunday.

Wardle, 23, who is contracted to the Giants for next season, was left out of Huddersfield coach Ian Watson’s team for the Challenge Cup final in May but has featured in the Giants’ last two matches on the wing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England’s clash with the Combined Nations All Stars Highlights of England’s clash with the Combined Nations All Stars

King, 25, is also in England coach Shaun Wane’s elite training squad for the World Cup and is contracted to the Wolves until the end of 2025, but he was dropped by coach Daryl Powell for Friday night’s home game against Hull after saying his form has “been below his best for a few weeks now”.

Powell said: “The Toby King and Jake Wardle swap deal was one that came up pretty quickly.

Toby King first featured in the Warrington first-team squad in 2014

“We are looking to build a really exciting outside-back division, with youth and pace as a central point of that. Jake fits that bill perfectly, alongside the quality outside backs coming through at the club already.”

Wardle, who came through the Giants’ academy, has scored 22 tries in 62 Super League appearances for the club.

Wardle scores a try for England against the Combined Nations All Stars

King, who was born in Huddersfield and joined Warrington’s academy from local amateur club Meltham, has scored 52 tries in 138 Wire outings.

The move has come too soon for him to be involved in the Giants’ game at Hull KR on Sunday.

King scores one of his 52 tries for the Wolves

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “The deal came about very quickly yesterday and upon reflection is one that suits all parties at this stage of the season and one that both players wanted.

“We have two young men vying to catch the eye of Shaun Wane to play in the World Cup and want to be playing each and every week to give themselves the best opportunity to do so.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Warrington Wolves and Hull FC Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Warrington Wolves and Hull FC

“Jake has only made six appearances to date this year for us and his management informed us that a fresh start was of interest to him to ‘reboot’, so to speak, his season and a similar scenario could be applied to Toby, who is keen to take up the challenge here for the remainder of the year.

“All parties involved in this arrangement have said we’ll assess the longer-term situation after both players have had some time in their new environments as the deal only runs for this year.”