‘Watch out’: The ingredient you eat more than you ‘realise’ that causes cancerous lesions

“However, when there is too much salt in your diet, it can damage the lining of the stomach.”

According to Mr Abdeh, “this can cause lesions which can become cancerous if allowed to develop.”

What’s more, “bacteria called Helicobacter pylori are also damaging to the stomach, and the damage can be made worse when there is high salt content in the stomach”.

In fact, Helicobacter pylori causes one in three stomach cancers, warns Action on Salt, a group concerned with salt and its effects on health.