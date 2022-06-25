What To Expect From Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies’ Egypt Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is finally starting to get some love from fans of the older modes, as the release of a proper round-based map was exactly what the game needed. Not only does Shi No Numa Reborn put the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in the hands of players once again, but it includes a few interesting side quests for gamers to complete. It also has a main quest that drops a few bombshells on players.

During the main easter egg of Shi No Numa Reborn, Call of Duty: Vanguard fans not only witness the return of Chaos Story elements like the Sentinel Artifact, but they get confirmation that the final fight will take place within Egypt. While Terra Maledicta already had a desert setting, it can be assumed that the last map will be a fair bit flashier, leaning into important Egyptian architecture and locations. It should also feature a proper final boss battle with Kortifex.

Pyramids, Chaos, and The Library of Alexandria

Having an Egypt-focused Zombies maps without the country’s Pyramids seems unlikely, so fans should expect the structures to feature prominently within the gameplay. Not only could players fight around the Pyramids, but they could battle within them. It is easy to imagine a boss fight happening inside a Pyramid, though it could also be a fitting home for the map’s Pack-A-Punch machine.

With the Chaos Story being unexpectedly brought back, it seems likely that Treyarch will use a scrapped concept from that narrative. Had the Chaos Story gotten another map after Ancient Evil, leakers have said that it would have taken place inside the Library of Alexandria. With Chaos elements suddenly being brought back, fans could finally get to enjoy a map that makes use of this historic location.





At one point, the Library of Alexandria boasted the most important collection of knowledge in the world, though many scrolls were accidentally set aflame by Julius Caesar. This library seems perfect for an Easter egg step, as it could house an ancient document that tells the Operators how to defeat Kortifex. It may also be key to getting the Eye of Apophis Wonder Weapon, another scrapped piece of Black Ops 4 Zombies content that was repurposed as a melee weapon in multiplayer. How it would function is anyone’s guess, though it could offer melee and ranged attacks like the Chrysalax.

The Final Battle With Kortifex

With the Egypt map set to conclude this chapter of the Dark Aether narrative, it seems likely that Kortifex will be killed or imprisoned within the Dark Aether once again. This will probably happen via a bombastic final boss fight on par with The Forsaken, and fans should expect the other Dark Aether entities to be written out of the narrative somehow as well. More Chaos story connections could be established, giving the Black Ops 4 storyline some much-needed closure, though fans should not expect many plot threads to be left dangling. Since the next Treyarch game is likely to bring the focus back to Eddie, Peck, and other Black Ops Cold War characters, demonology could become a thing of the past.





With Shi No Numa Reborn bringing back so many Call of Duty Zombies staples, it can be assumed that this upcoming map will follow in its footsteps. Another Aether bunny side quest could be featured alongside a hidden song, with some other random secrets sprinkled throughout the map as well. A unique Pack-A-Punch camo can also be expected, and if the Eye of Apophis is not used, another never-before-seen Wonder Weapon could appear. For the first time in a while, Call of Duty Zombies have good reason to be excited about an upcoming map.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.





