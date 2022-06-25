When is Cafe Minamdang coming to Netflix? (release schedule)

A new K-Drama is coming to Netflix this Monday, June 27! Cafe Minamdang is a suspenseful crime drama based on a web novel titled Minamdang: Case Note by Jung Jae-ha.

This South Korean television series is from KBS2 and new episodes will be released on Netflix on the same day they premiere on the network. Cafe Minamdang will consist of 18 episodes in total, per What’s On Netflix, and new episodes will release on Mondays and Tuesdays for nine weeks, ending on August 23, 2022.

Go Jae Hyun directs while Park Hye Jin serves as the screenwriter. The series stars Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang, Kang Mi-na and Kwon Soo-hyun. Cafe Minamdang follows a mysterious café known as Minamdang and its eccentric customers.

Here is the official logline from Netflix:

A suspicious business that offers the services of a purportedly all-knowing shaman catches the attention of a tenacious police inspector.

Cafe Minamdang release schedule

Most Netflix shows release all at once on the same day on Netflix, but the scheduling is a little different sometimes for international fare, particularly K-Dramas that are currently airing. If you’re living in the US you’ll get to watch new episodes twice a week.

What’s On Netflix compiled a handy chart to help fans figure out exactly when fans can anticipate new episodes of Cafe Minamdang. As for the timing, unfortunately it varies for these types of episodes we don’t have an exact estimate yet, just keep checking on Monday for the first episode to arrive!

Here is the release schedule for episodes on Netflix:

Episode 1 : Monday, June 27, 2022

Episode 2 : Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Episode 3 : Monday, July 4, 2022

Episode 4 : Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Episode 5 : Monday, July 11, 2022

Episode 6 : Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Episode 7 : Monday, July 18, 2022

Episode 8 : Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Episode 9 : Monday, July 25, 2022

Episode 10 : Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Episode 11 : Monday, August 1, 2022

Episode 12 : Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Episode 13 : Monday, August 8, 2022

Episode 14 : Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Episode 15 : Monday, August 15, 2022

Episode 16 : Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Episode 17 : Monday, August 22, 2022

: Monday, August 22, 2022 Episode 18: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Start watching Cafe Minamdang this Monday, June 27, on Netflix. Are you looking forward to the new series?