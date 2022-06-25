Will Warzone 2 be free-to-play?

Vanguard and Warzone players can unlock unique cosmetics just by watching the Call of Duty League 2022 Season, so here’s how to connect your account and unlock Weapon Camos, Calling Cards, XP, and more.

As is traditional, the Call of Duty League 2022 season provides Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players with the opportunity to earn some unique in-game rewards simply by watching the matches.

Following Seattle Surge’s victory over Atlanta FaZe at Major 3, June 24 marks the start of Major 4. Let’s go over how you can earn Major 4 rewards such as a BAR Weapon Blueprint, Calling Cards, Emblems, and XP Tokens for watching CDL 2022 matches.

How to earn CDL Major 4 viewership rewards

If you want to earn CDL 2022 viewership rewards in Vanguard and Warzone then all you need to do is connect your Activision account to YouTube and watch the CDL Major 4 Qualifiers, bracket, and Champs weekend.

The Call of Duty League can either be watched on YouTube or the CoD Companion app, so here’s how to link your Activision account on PC and mobile:

Open YouTube.com or the YouTube app Select your profile photo and hit Settings Click on Connected Apps Locate Activision and hit Connect Sign in to your Activision account

Then, simply watch the Call of Duty League 2022 season through either YouTube or the CoD Companion app, and you can earn all of the free rewards on offer.

CDL Major 4 viewership rewards for Vanguard & Warzone

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers & Bracket rewards

Players can earn a ton of Double XP and Double Weapon XP by watching live matches throughout the CDL 2022 season.

There will be sixteen 30 Minute Double XP tokens up for grabs in the Major 3 Qualifiers and Bracket, with a new level reached for every hour of watch time. Players will earn a regular XP and Double Weapon XP alternating for each hour watched.

1 Hour: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 2 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 3 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 4 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 5 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 6 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 7 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 8 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 9 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 10 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 11 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 12 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 13 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 14 Hour s: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 15 Hour s: 30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double XP Token 16 Hours: 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

With four hours of Double XP to be gained, you’ll find leveling up your weapons much easier across Vanguard and Warzone.

CDL Major 4 rewards

Vanguard and Warzone players can also earn rewards such as Calling Cards, Emblems, and an exclusive Cooper Carbine Blueprint for watching at least half an hour of July Major 4 Champs weekend hosted by New York Subliners.

Here are the CDL 2022 Major 4 rewards and their requirements:

Thursday, July 14 A Cup of Joe Emblem (1 Hour) 1 Hour Double XP Token (1 Hour) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (2 Hours)

Friday, July 15 Give Me Liberty Emblem (30 Minutes) 1 Hour Double XP Token (1 Hour) Just a Scratch Calling Card (2 Hours)

Saturday, July 16 Stand Clear Calling Card (30 Minutes) 1 Hour Double XP Token (1 Hour) Tactical Sprint NYC Calling Card (1 Hour 30 Minutes) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (2 Hours)

Sunday, July 17 CDL Phantom Emblem (30 Minutes) 1 Hour Double XP Token (45 Minutes) Collecting Fare BAR Blueprint (1 Hour) Let’s Go!!! Calling Card (1 Hour 30 Minutes) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (2 Hours)



