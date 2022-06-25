‘Wish everyone knew you’ Meghan’s friend reveals Duchess’ sense of humour in touching post





Delfina Blaquier, the Argentine photographer, socialite and wife to Nacho Figueras, penned a heartfelt tribute to the Duchess of Sussex in which she said she wished “everyone knew the way you are”. The two women got to connect and spend time together thanks to their husbands’ love of polo, with Ms Blaquier sharing the nickname she has for Meghan with her Instagram followers – “pwife”, which stands for polo wives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals for a life away from the spotlight in the United States. Little is known about the couple’s inner circle in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and glimpses into their closest friendships such as that posted by Ms Blaquier are rare. The mother-of-four called Meghan a “sister” and said she “can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrills, hikes, and just more chill time”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s popularity and image ‘plummeting’

Prince Harry, who grew up playing polo with his brother William and their father Charles, joined Mr Figueras’ polo team Los Padres in May and has spent the last few weeks playing in the league. The veteran sportsman told KCLU at the time: “My polo team has a platform where we use the sport and the platform to raise awareness for charities. Harry’s going to be a part of this team.”

Los Padres played in the semi-final against Folded Hills last week but their ambition to battle in the final did not come to fruition after a subsequent defeat. However, not all is bad news, as polo seems to be more than just sport for the parents-of-two – proof of it, Ms Blaquier’s words. Alongside a picture of the two casually chatting dressed in trendy summer outfits, the 41-year-old told the world how much of an impression the duchess had had on her.

She wrote: “You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. “Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, because you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. “I love you my darling.” Her husband was quick to comment, writing: “I second that. We love you, M.”